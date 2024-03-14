Report: Former Steelers LB Devin Bush Visiting Cleveland Browns

There’s no love lost between Steelers fans and former LB Devin Bush. There’s also no love lost between Steelers fans and the Cleveland Browns. Put the two together, and the level of pure hatred might not be topped. And it sounds like there’s a chance of it happening. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bush, who spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks after four seasons in Pittsburgh, is visiting the Browns today.

Free-agent linebacker Devin Bush, the former first-round pick who played for the Steelers and Seahawks, is visiting today with the Cleveland Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Pittsburgh traded up to take Bush 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but a torn ACL in his second season hampered him after he finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019. He was a shell of himself after that, causing the Steelers to decline his fifth-year option and move on following the 2022 season after Bush was essentially benched toward the end of the year.

In Seattle last year, Bush played in 13 games with three starts, finishing with 37 total tackles and no splash plays. That’s something Steelers fans got used to with Bush, and something Browns fans might to have to expect, even though he’ll likely play a reserve role in Cleveland if he signs with the team.

The Browns lost LB Sione Takitaki to the New England Patriots earlier this week while LB Anthony Walker Jr. also left to sign with the Miami Dolphins. The team did sign LB Jordan Hicks, but behind him is just LB Mohamoud Diabate, an undrafted free agent last season. Bush would provide some depth behind Hicks for now, but the Browns would likely need to add more at the linebacker position.

Bush stoked the fire last season by tweeting a bunch of emojis seeming to make fun of the Steelers after their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 last season. Bush claimed it was something completely unrelated, but the timing was certainly interesting. Either way, the Steelers got the better of Bush and the Seahawks in Week 17.

But if a Bush union with Cleveland happens, then next season is going to be a little extra spicy the two times that the Steelers and Browns meet.