Look: Devin Bush Laughs At Steelers Blowout Loss (Update)

UPDATE: Via DMs, Bush attempted to clarify that he was responding to a Dropbox of funny videos, not the Steelers game.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush appears to be quite happy after watching the Pittsburgh Steelers fall flat on their face in a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bush tweeted a string of laughing and “dead” emojis after the game, seemingly enjoying seeing his former team collapse down the stretch.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) December 17, 2023

Bush played in Pittsburgh from 2019-2022, with the team trading up to select him 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. His fifth-year option was declined ahead of last season, and he left in free agency to join the Seattle Seahawks, whom the Steelers will play in Week 17. The Steelers got off to a 13-0 start but allowed the Colts to score 30 unanswered as they were plagued by poor quarterback play from Mitch Trubisky, while the Colts were able to run all over Pittsburgh.

Bush has just seven total tackles for the Seahawks this season, but Seattle is still in the NFC playoff hunt despite being 6-7. There are clearly still some hard feelings between Bush and Pittsburgh. Bush struggled after tearing his ACL during his second season in the league, and he was a player who was constantly harped on for his struggles, especially given the amount of draft capital Pittsburgh invested in him.

He seems to be happy in Seattle — and happy that Pittsburgh is struggling. The Steelers have now lost three straight, including games to the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals and 2-10 New England Patriots. A season that once brimmed with hope now seems doomed to end without a playoff appearance.

The Steelers have completely collapsed late in the season, and after getting out to an early lead today, they were completely and thoroughly dominated by the Colts. Pittsburgh is now last place in the AFC North, and it is 11th in the AFC at 7-7. Despite firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers have struggled on offense and their defense hasn’t been the dominant bunch it was for stretches this season, and Pittsburgh is likely going to find itself sitting at home after Week 18.

There’s not much hope in Pittsburgh, and Bush is relishing the fact that this team is a sinking ship. Needless to say, if he had fans in Pittsburgh before, he probably doesn’t now.