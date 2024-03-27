Report: Broncos Signing Veteran WR Josh Reynolds To Two-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds — a player who was consistently tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason — according to multiple reports.

Reynolds is signing a two-year deal with the Broncos and will replace Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, where he signed a massive three-year, $58 million extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reynolds’ two-year deal with the Broncos is worth up to $14 million.

Reynolds, 30, is coming of a strong 2023 season with the Detroit Lions in which he recorded 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game.

Now, he’s off to the Mile High City to play under Sean Payton in a new-look Broncos offense that lost Jeudy and quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, both of whom went to the AFC North.

Reynolds was a popular name for the Steelers in their search for another receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark had Reynolds on his list of top five options at the position for the Steelers in free agency before Pittsburgh signed Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins this offseason, addressing depth.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of Texas A&M, Reynolds spent four seasons with the Rams and then one season with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans released Reynolds five games into the 2021 season, leading to him latching on with the Rams, where he spent the final eight games of 2021 and then all of 2022 and 2023.

Reynolds has appeared in 107 career games with 220 catches for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns in the NFL.

After missing out on Reynolds, the Steelers will get a look at him this season in the Mile High City when Pittsburgh travels to Denver to take on the Broncos during the 2024 season.