Report: Bears Placing Franchise Tag On CB Jaylon Johnson

As expected, the Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson before Tuesday’s deadline but are still working on a long-term deal.

The move comes just days after GM Ryan Poles stated at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the Bears were making “strong offers” to keep Johnson in Chicago long-term but added that the franchise tag would be in play if they couldn’t reach a long-term deal by Tuesday.

Prior to placing the franchise tag on Johnson, the Bears entertained trade offers for him leading up to the trade deadline last October. Ultimately, Chicago held onto him. The Steelers were reportedly one of the interested teams, but no trade materialized, and Johnson played out the final year of his rookie deal.

Johnson had a breakout 2023 season for Chicago. The Utah product picked off four passes and earned All-Pro honors. He also went to his first Pro Bowl.

Before receiving the franchise tag, Johnson was expected to be one of the top cornerbacks to hit the open market. The franchise tag for Johnson is set at $19,802,000 for the season. He aims to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Currently, that distinction belongs to Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, who makes more than $21 million a season.

Chicago and Johnson have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract. If a long-term deal can’t be reached, then Johnson will go into the 2024 season on a one-year deal that pays him at the franchise tag number for the cornerback position.

Johnson is just 24 years old and has played 3,265 NFL snaps, including 809 last season. In 2023, Johnson graded out at a 90.8 overall from Pro Football Focus, allowing just 25 receptions on 50 targets on the season for just 195 yards and one touchdown. He recorded four interceptions and broke up six passes.