Report: Steelers One Of Four Teams Interested In Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

According to a Tuesday report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of four teams in the hunt for Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

“Buffalo, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh,” he said. “Those are the four most likely suitors.”

Discussing what’s happening with the #Bears and star CB Jaylon Johnson for @BleacherReport: My understanding is there are two top contenders making a serious push to acquire him before today’s 4pm ET deadline. pic.twitter.com/Fo9bZCAcTR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2023

Schultz says Johnson is seeking a contract worth at least $15 million per season. He asked for a trade out of Chicago after long-term contract talks fell through last week. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal with the team. Just 24 years old, he’s picked off two passes this season, returning one for a touchdown. Pittsburgh clearly has a need at corner and sitting at 4-3, sits in the thick of an early playoff race.

News broke last night that Johnson was on the trading block, granted permission by the team to seek a trade. Schultz says Johnson became frustrated after extension talks fell through last week.

The asking price for Johnson is likely at least a Day Two pick and the contract he’ll want to lock him up long-term.

“It would take about $15 million per season to make Jaylon Johnson one of the top 10 cornerbacks I think he is,’ Schultz said about what a long-term deal could look like.

Earlier today, the Bears sent their second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for DL/EDGE Montez Sweat. They could be looking for a second-round pick for Johnson to make the compensation a wash.

The trade deadline is 4 PM/EST today.