Recent Moves Across NFL Clear Path To Pittsburgh For Veteran WR Tyler Boyd

Based on some recent moves across the NFL landscape at the wide receiver position, things appear to be lining up quite well for a potential homecoming for free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

After reports that Boyd, who has played his first eight NFL seasons in Cincinnati, wanted to come home to Pittsburgh, things are starting to take shape outside of the organization to make that all the more possible.

Though Boyd has made it clear he wants to come home, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported Thursday that Boyd still had some interest from the reigning Super Bowl champs in the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the New York Jets.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs struck at the receiver position, signing veteran Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, landing a speedy, play-making receiver for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At that price tag, which comes in at $7 million initially with a chance for Brown to earn up to $11 million in 2024, that seemingly takes them out of the Boyd running.

So, with one potential suitor down, and the other in the Jets rather quiet from a playmaking perspective offensively, things seem to be lining up well for Boyd to return to Pittsburgh and potentially close out his career with his hometown team.

There is a very clear, obvious need for the Steelers at the wide receiver position, too. Diontae Johnson reportedly requested a trade from the Steelers before Pittsburgh obliged him, according to Kaboly, landing cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers in the move, moving up 68 spots in the draft on Day 3, too, with a pick swap.

With Johnson no longer on the roster, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are the only receivers currently in Pittsburgh with experience in the Black and Gold. That’s very concerning, which has skyrocketed the receiver position to arguably the team’s greatest need, right up there with the center position, in free agency.

Boyd could alleviate some of that concern just with his presence. He wouldn’t be that true answer at the position especially after losing an elite-level route runner and separator in Johnson via trade. But Boyd would at least stabilize the receiver position entering the 2024 NFL Draft where it seems the Steelers are going to strike hard and fast — and early.

Boyd recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 with the lowest yards per reception (10.0) of his career, though that comes with a caveat lowest. The Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury last November, forcing the Bengals to play with Jake Browning down the stretch. According to Pro Football Focus, Boyd had a career-worst 59.5 grade last season and was charged with three drops, his most since 2019. The former second-round draft pick has played primarily in the slot for the Bengals and would be an interesting fit with the Steelers under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

With the Chiefs seemingly off the board, and the Jets, well, being the Jets and potentially being a circus that Boyd might not want to be involved in at this point in his career, the allure of donning the Black and Gold just might be strong enough to get the former Clairton and University of Pittsburgh star back home on the banks of the Three Rivers, plugging a need for the Steelers and potentially writing a fairytale ending to his impressive career.