Rapoport: Potential Steelers Target CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Has Foot Injury

The NFL Scouting Combine is a chance for all 32 NFL teams to meet with prospects from across the country in one spot ahead of the NFL draft. It’s also a chance to have those prospects checked out by doctors to see if there are any medical issues so teams aren’t caught off guard. One player the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in who reportedly has an injury is Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that doctors at the Combine found a Jones fracture in McKinstry’s right foot.

During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that #Bama All-American CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, sources say. McKinstry won’t work in Indy, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be 100% before the NFL season. pic.twitter.com/HZUgX0lm0g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2024

A Jones fracture is a fracture of the fifth metatarsal, a small bone in the foot below the pinky toe. According to UPMC.com, the injury can occur due to increased training (preparation for the Combine, anyone?) or working on uneven surfaces, which would put additional strain on the foot. Jones fractures can heal over time but some do require surgery. It appears that McKinstry’s fracture will require surgery based on Rapaport’s report.

McKinstry was a first-team All-American in 2023 for Alabama after breaking up seven passes and amassing 32 total tackles including two for a loss. Our Jonathan Heitritter scouted McKinstry and came away thinking he would be a good fit with Joey Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh.

“Kool-Aid McKinstry is built in the mold of what you want your starting outside corner to look like in the NFL. He has the size, length, and athletic traits to match up with most receivers you will see, possessing the traits to play in man or zone and contest passes at a high rate. He must improve his awareness and show more aggressiveness in run support, but the tools are there for McKinstry to become a high-quality starter in the NFL relatively early in his career.”

Pittsburgh held a formal interview with McKinstry at the Combine, one of several top-round cornerbacks the team has expressed interest in. He’s currently projected to be a first-round pick, though it’s unclear how much the injury will impact his draft stock. The fact he’s been cleared to work out at his Pro Day is an overall promising sign.

While it appears that McKinstry will be hobbled at least slightly in the pre-draft process, he should be ready for the 2024 season, per Rapoport.