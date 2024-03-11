Radio Host Sees ‘Same Old’ Steelers: ’10 And 7 With Russell Wilson Staring You In The Face’

QB Russell Wilson should be an upgrade for the Pittsburgh Steelers once he is free to officially sign. The question that most people are wrestling with is how big of an upgrade will he be. Shannon Sharpe already shared on ESPN’s First Take that he sees Wilson as an upgrade over Kenny Pickett but like bologna is an upgrade over potted meat. He doesn’t want either.

Andrew Perloff seems to feel along the same lines. On Monday’s episode of Maggie and Perloff on CBS Sports Radio, he expressed his reservations about just how far Wilson can take the Steelers.

“I think he’s going to be good,” Perloff said. “But it’s going to be kind of disappointing for Steelers fans because it’s going to be the same old, same old. We’re looking at, I mean it just feels like 10 and 7 with Russell Wilson is staring you in the face. And that doesn’t really give you a chance to go to that next level.”

Russ humbled in Denver, but will chip on his shoulder lead to success in Pittsburgh? pic.twitter.com/UQU2d0rLz1 — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) March 11, 2024

One of the most common refrains from the Steelers organization since the end of the season has been the need to win in the postseason. Owner Art Rooney II was pretty adamant about the need for playoff wins, using the word “impatient” to describe the feelings among the decision-makers. Perloff feels like Wilson is not the answer to help move the Steelers forward.

If Perloff is correct, the Steelers will still have the same record they did last season at 10-7. That was good enough to get into the playoffs. So if Wilson is good this season as Perloff suggests, why can’t the Steelers go further in 2024?

“Because even if Pittsburgh, everything goes well, how often are they going to let him drop back and throw the ball? Not much,” Perloff said. “I think they’re going to be super conservative with him. I don’t think this is a robust second chance for Russ.”

There is no question that the Steelers love to run the ball. It’s been a core part of their DNA, and it’s not going to change under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. However, the Steelers don’t bring in Wilson if they aren’t going to give him opportunities to throw the ball. It isn’t like the Steelers are going to attempt 40-plus passes a game, but we shouldn’t expect Wilson to suddenly throw the ball only 20 times a game in 2024.

Under Smith, the Atlanta Falcons averaged almost exactly 31 passing attempts per game with the elite quarterback tandem of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2023. Heck, the Steelers averaged essentially 30 passes a game last season.

Will Wilson put the Steelers over the top and into the Super Bowl conversation? That’s what former NFL QB Ryan Leaf believes, but evidently Perloff does not. A lot can happen between now and the start of the season, but Perloff believes that it will simply be more of the same from Pittsburgh in 2024.