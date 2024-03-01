Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Offseason Positional Review – Interior Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out for them this offseason as they try to build a contending roster. No longer in a “reloading” stage, they are now a team looking for answers rather than filling gaps. After another disappointing season in 2023, we look back on the roster as we move into the next phase.

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Total Positional Figure: 6

Additions: 0

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Under Contract:

Isaac Seumalo: Signed as a free agent last year, Seumalo had a strong first season in Pittsburgh. He struggled initially but by season’s end had played the most consistent of all Steelers linemen. I think he can take a decent jump with more comfort in the system and in new OC Arthur Smith’s scheme. The Steelers need him to become that type of player.

James Daniels: For the second straight year, Daniels struggled for much of the first half of the season before settling in. He did battle some early injuries, missing two games, but he has to get off to faster starts.

Nate Herbig: Returning for a second season, Omar Khan floated the idea of Herbig as a candidate to take over at center. I’m not buying it, at least from an August perspective. The Steelers have a lot of time and a lot of avenues to find a better answer, and I’m sure they manage it.

Spencer Anderson: Last year’s seventh-round pick, Anderson is best as a versatile depth player. He can play all five line positions, including center, but he has to prove he’s a capable starter—anywhere.

Dylan Cook: Primarily a tackle, Cook also proved last year he can play guard. He earned a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster with a strong training camp and preseason, but he did not play.

Ryan McCollum: McCollum is a center first and foremost but can also play guard. He is a veteran of the practice squad now for two seasons, though he has an uphill battle to make the jump to the 53-man roster.

Pending Free Agents: N/A

Additions: N/A

Deletions:

Mason Cole: The Steelers released Cole last month after two seasons. Signed in 2022 to a three-year contract as a veteran free agent, he took a step backward last year. He even struggled to get his snaps off cleanly. The Steelers don’t even have another great option to play center right now, so their decision to release him speaks volumes.

Offseason Strategy:

The Steelers gave themselves one clear priority here: find a new starting center. They can try to talk themselves into Nate Herbig as a viable option, but I can’t see them settling. The only way I see that happening is if everything goes wrong during the offseason process.

General manager Omar Khan said that this is a good year to need a center. He likes both the free agents available and the upcoming draft class, so I imagine they get one. Herbig has virtually no meaningful experience playing center, and you don’t want to play musical chairs.

Seumalo and Daniels, I believe, are entrenched at the guard positions, but the Steelers can add another challenger for depth. Right now, they only have Anderson, Cook, and McCollum in the mix with Herbig for reserves. I believe at least two linemen who aren’t currently on the team make the 53-man roster. Even three wouldn’t shock me.