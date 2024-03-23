PFF Gives High Praise To Pittsburgh: Lists Queen As Favorite Move In Free Agency

Over the years, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the football company Pro Football Focus (PFF) have often been at odds. Although PFF is often critical of the Steelers, they are huge fans of how Pittsburgh has attacked free agency.

Recently, Brad Spielberger penned an article for PFF that listed PFF’s favorite and least favorite moves in free agency so far. For Pittsburgh, Spielberg listed Queen as his favorite move, citing the great contract the Steelers got him for and the great fit he is next to LB Elandon Roberts.

“Pittsburgh was able to anchor this deal to the other upper mid-tier linebacker deals signed this offseason instead of closer to the true top of the market,” wrote Spielberger. “Queen is a great fit alongside Elandon Roberts, though coverage will be a bit of a concern over the middle, with two disruptive forces coming downhill. And it’s a great value.”

The Steelers signed Queen to a three-year $41 million deal, which seems like a steal for a linebacker coming off a Second Team All-Pro selection. Queen really blossomed the past two years, tallying 250 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles over that time. Queen’s steady play and ability to make splash plays will be huge for a defense that needs an elite inside linebacker and a defense that thrives on splash plays. He will fit in great on defense.

When addressing PFF’s least favorite free agent moves for Pittsburgh, Spielberger had none, instead writing that the signing of DeShon Elliott was another good one while also mentioning the trade for Caroline Panthers CB Donte Jackson was not a great one.

“We really like what Pittsburgh has done in free agency to this point, with safety DeShon Elliott worthy of the ‘favorite’ label, as well,” wrote Spielberger. “We mentioned in the Carolina Panthers section that we didn’t love the Diontae Johnson trade for the Steelers, and that still applies even after new Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson agreed to take a pay cut after coming over in that trade.”

Elliott’s position helps out the safety position and depth after that position group was decimated with injuries and suspensions last season. The move could also improve the room over last year’s safety, Keanu Neal, who missed most of the season with an injury. Elliott is coming off a strong season in which he had 82 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups. PFF even gave him a grade of 72.6 last year.

The Jackson trade was one that many questioned, but it seemed that WR Diontae Johnson wanted out. If that is the case, then it makes sense the market was not super high, and the Steelers may just have needed to get Johnson off the team. Even with that, it was still a poor return for a player of Johnson’s quality. Jackson will provide depth at the cornerback position, with the Steelers likely also addressing it in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the room behind CB Joey Porter Jr. is barren right now.

PFF and Steelers fans don’t always get along, but after their glowing report of Pittsburgh’s free-agent moves, Steelers fans will likely be happy with PFF for now.