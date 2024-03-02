Omar Khan Believes QB Mason Rudolph ‘Wants To Come Back And Compete’

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep saying that they want QB Mason Rudolph back in 2024, but as they say, it takes two to tango. Many believe, or choose to believe, that Rudolph prefers to sign with another team if at all feasible. This line of thinking is particularly popular among those who believe the Steelers mistreated him over the years.

The truth is we don’t know what Rudolph is thinking, nor how he feels. He says the right things in public, but many believe he resents how the Steelers managed his career. Perhaps he has some feelings on the matter. Indeed, I imagine he does. Every professional athlete likely believes he deserves better unless he’s at the top of his profession. For the Steelers’ part, though, they believe they have enough to tango.

“I think every player owes it to himself [to explore his market]”, general manager Omar Khan said at the Combine earlier this week. “Still a few weeks until the start of the league year. I know we’d like to have him back, and I believe he wants to come back and compete. He likes it here. We’ve had a good experience with Mason”.

A third-round pick in 2018, Rudolph spent his rookie season third on the quarterback depth chart. He earned the backup role a year later, but Ben Roethlisberger’s injury thrust him into starting duty. He had his ups and downs along the way, but ultimately lost his post to Devlin Hodges. Head coach Mike Tomlin eventually switched course and reinserted Rudolph, only to suffer a significant injury.

Rudolph spent the final two years of his rookie deal nestled safely in the number two position. He knew 2022 was different, however, as Roethlisberger was retiring. He opted to sign a one-year extension with incentives in the hope of starting.

Instead, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency and drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. Suddenly Rudolph found himself back in the third string on the depth chart, and he remained there until very recently.

We all know how that story played out. Ultimately, he started the season finale and a playoff game with Pickett, healthy, dressing as his backup. That’s how the season ended, but now Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent. In less than two weeks, he can talk to every team in the league and see what others say.

Even if he loves the Steelers more than anything else in the world, the smart career choice is still exploring the market. Maybe there’s something out there for Rudolph that’s a better opportunity. Maybe not. But he can’t find out unless he tries.

By the same token, even if Rudolph wants to get away from the Steelers, he’s still smart not to burn bridges. Maybe his best opportunity to advance his career remains in Pittsburgh. Both sides are dancing already. The only question is if they dance together later this year.