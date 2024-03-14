New Contract Details For Steelers S Miles Killebrew

The Pittsburgh Steelers let S Miles Killebrew technically become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, the start of the 2024 NFL league year, but he didn’t remain unsigned long.

Killebrew reportedly agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contract on Wednesday and now he will be back with the team he’s played with for the last three seasons.

The breakdown of the Killebrew contract is quite simple and courtesy of NFL insider Aaron Wilson. It includes a $2.09 million signing bonus and a base salary in 2024 of $1.21 million. His 2025 base salary is $3.20 million. Killebrew’s salary cap charges for 2024 and 2025 are $2.255 million and $4.245 million, respectively.

#Steeler deal for Pro Bowl special teams ace Miles Killebrew: two years, $6.5M, $2.09M signing bonus, salaries $1.21M, $3.2M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

The cash flow for Killebrew’s contract is not quite an even split and that means he will earn $3.3 million in 2024 and another $3.2 million in 2025, if he is on the team.

Killebrew is back in the Steelers Rule of 51 as a result of this new deal and he displaces a cap charge of $915,000. All told, the Steelers used $1.34 million of their available 2024 salary cap space as a result of them re-signing Killebrew.

Killebrew originally signed with the Steelers in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent after playing with the Detroit Lions. That original contract with the Steelers was for one year and totaled out $1.127 million. In 2022, Killebrew re-signed with the Steelers and that contract was for two years and totaled out at $4 million. That contract also included a $965,000 signing bonus.

Killebrew has been the Steelers top special teams ace since arriving in Pittsburgh. He has been the captain of that unit the last two seasons.