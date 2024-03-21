New Contract Details For Steelers S DeShon Elliott

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott to a two-year contract last week, and we have the specifics related to the deal now that it has been filed with the NFLPA.

According to Over the Cap, Elliott’s two-year contract with the Steelers totals $6 million, and that means his new APY is $3 million. Elliott received a $1.5 million signing bonus as part of the deal, the only fully guaranteed money he received from the Steelers.

Elliott’s base salaries for the two-year deal are $1.5 million and $3 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. His cap charges for those two years are $2.25 million and $3.75 million, respectively.

This is an evenly split contract for Elliott, and that means he’ll earn $3 million in 2024 and is scheduled to earn another $3 million in 2025.

Elliott enters the Steelers’ Rule of 51 and ostensibly displaces a salary of $915,000. That means his signing effectively uses $1.335 million of 2024 salary cap space.

Elliott, 26, spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 15 games for the Dolphins on his way to registering 82 total tackles in the regular season with one tackle for loss. He also recorded one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery during the 2023 season.

Elliott entered the NFL in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens as a sixth-round draft pick out of Texas. He played his first three NFL seasons with the Ravens. Elliott then signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions in 2022 and played in 14 games for them that season. He then signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason.

For his NFL career, Elliott has registered 287 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 57 total regular-season games.