Montravius Adams Confident In 2024 Steelers: ‘We’re Going To Surprise A Lot Of People’

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster isn’t finished being built and there’s still months to go until the new season kicks off in September, DT Montravius Adams believes the Steelers will turn heads in 2024. Joining Gaelic Gridiron podcast Tuesday, Adams said Pittsburgh has the makings of an AFC contender.

“I feel like we have a special defense from last year,” Adams told the show. “I feel like they added some key pieces that can only make it better and I’m sure we’ll click when we all get back together. When it comes to the offense, man, I just think once we go back to our old identity, which is the Steelers running the ball and making passes off of it. Man, we’re gonna be fine and we’re going to surprise a lot of people and that’s just it.”

Despite being ravaged by injuries at inside linebacker and safety along with Cam Heyward missing the front half of the season, the Steelers still finished sixth in the league in scoring defense. That was in large part due to excellent red-zone play, a unit that took the ball away at the NFL’s highest rate and finished fifth overall. A healthier unit with free agent additions like LB Patrick Queen and SS DeShon Elliott will only help.

Once again, it was the Steelers’ offense struggling to keep up. By midseason, the unit had bottomed out with 10 points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns and rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who finished the day with just 165 yards on 43 attempts. But QB Kenny Pickett was worse, only crossing 100 yards passing on his final attempt of the day. Matt Canada was fired two days later and though Mason Rudolph eventually gave the offense signs of life, Pittsburgh still finished 28th in points per game.

While Adams’ overall point about improving the offense is well-taken, the running game had success and the Steelers were committed to it. But they struggled to create a passing game off it, something that should change under play-action-heavy offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Over the past two seasons, the Steelers have thrown a combined 25 touchdown passes. The goal should be to throw at least 25 in 2024 alone, a realistic target with new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the fold.

After hitting free agency, Montravius Adams returns on a two-year deal and will add defensive line depth. He opened last season as the team’s starting nose tackle and held the spot until injuring his ankle in Week 9. After he returned, Keeanu Benton kept the starting nose tackle job.

Though athletic and quick off the ball, Adams’ pass-rush production has been light in pressures and sacks. Getting after the quarterback more often this year will be key even if his opportunities will be limited.