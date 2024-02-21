2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Charting – Final Results, Key Takeaways

I know this is awfully delayed but I finally got around to tabulating my charting and data of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense from the 2023 season. Team and individual statistics to give a thorough feel for this group’s performance.

For context, this is out of 1,136 snaps, excluding kneel-downs and no-plays due to penalty, pre and post-snap.

– Pittsburgh’s 1,136 snaps are the most we’ve tracked in our nine years of charting things. Granted, they’re in a 17-game season but even compared to the previous two seasons and on a per-game basis, it’s a high number. Here are the yearly figures.

2023: 1,136 snaps (66.8 per game)

2022: 1,012 snaps (59.5 per game)

2021: 1,108 snaps (65.2 per game)

2020: 992 snaps (62 per game)

2019: 1,067 snaps (66.7 per game)

2018: 1,021 snaps (63.8 per game)

2017: 979 snaps (61.2 per game)

2016: 1,040 snaps (65.0 per game)

2015: 1,102 snaps (68.9 per game)

– That per-game figure slightly decreased after our previous check-in at the halfway point of the year. Still, coming even somewhat close to 70 snaps per game won’t be the team’s target in 2023. And it’s a serious increase over last year.

– By personnel grouping, starting with a broad view, here’s the team’s breakdown.

Nickel: 37.1 percent (421 snaps)

3-4: 34.6 percent (393 snaps)

Dime: 22.0 percent (250 snaps)

4-4: 4.9 percent (56 snaps)

3-5: 0.4 percent (5 snaps)

3-3-5: 0.4 percent (4 snaps)

Goal Line: 0.3 percent (3 snaps)

Amoeba/1-4-6: 0.3 percent (3 snaps)

2-5-4: .09 percent (1 snap)

– It’s a big increase in base/3-4 defense from a year ago, which sat at 24.9 percent in 2022. Dime usage was also up by about five percent compared to a year ago. There was less of a variety of these more broad personnel groupings. For example, the Steelers ran a 3-3-5 on 120 snaps a year ago. In 2023, they used it only four times. Their 3-5 defense was used 23 snaps a year ago. Just five in 2023. Perhaps some of that can be attributed to the team not being as healthy and Pittsburgh attempting to simplify their defense. Or the loss of Brian Flores, who certainly seemed to help keep the Steelers’ defense creative with different looks.

– Here are the specific looks.

Nickel – 373 snaps

Base 3-4 – 309 snaps

Dime – 249 snaps

4-4 – 56 snaps

Nickel Big – 47 snaps

3-4 Nickel – 37 snaps

3-4 Over – 23 snaps

3-4 Big – 21 snaps

3-5 – 5 snaps

3-3-5 – 4 snaps

3-4 Over Nickel – 3 snaps

1-4-6 Amoeba – 3 snaps

Goal Line – 3 snaps

10 Players – 2 snaps

2-5 – 1 snap

– Some quick explainers. 3-4 Big has three safeties and one corner. 3-4 Nickel has three corners and one safety. Nickel Big has three safeties and two corners instead of “normal” Nickels, which have three corners and two safeties. 3-4 Over has the defensive line shifted to the strength of the formation. 3-4 Over Nickel is the line shifted with three corners and one safety. And the “ten players” are the two snaps where they only had ten men on the field, one of which was supposed to be dime, the other nickel.

– Overall, from a base/sub-package standpoint, here are the percentages. This excludes goal line, which doesn’t fall neatly into either category.

Sub-package: 59.4 percent (675 snaps)

Base: 40.3 percent (458 snaps)

– Here are the yearly rates dating back to 2015.

2022:

Sub: 68.2 percent

Base: 31.8 percent

2021:

Sub: 64.4 percent

Base: 35.6 percent

2020:

Sub: 60.1 percent

Base: 39.9 percent

2019:

Sub: 68.5 percent

Base: 31.3 percent

2018:

Sub: 68.4 percent

Base: 31 percent

2017:

Sub: 61.1 percent

Base: 38.8 percent

2016:

Sub: 70.5 percent

Base: 28.7 percent

2015:

Sub: 71.3 percent

Base: 27.4 percent

– Pittsburgh’s 40.5 percent base usage is the highest we’ve tracked and the first time we’ve had the team under 60 percent sub-package since we’ve been tracking it. Base defense still matters. A lot.

– The Steelers’ 2023 blitz rate? 31.2 percent. A sharp increase compared to 2022 and the team’s highest since 2020. Here are the year-by-year blitz rates.

2014: 28 percent

2015: 33.3 percent

2016: 39.7 percent

2017: 33.2 percent

2018: 44.1 percent

2019: 33.5 percent

2020: 35.6 percent

2021: 26.1 percent

2022: 27.9 percent

2023: 31.2 percent

Even with T.J. Watt healthy all year, you saw the Steelers’ defense blitz more often.

Their 2023 rate of sending 5-plus rushers came in at 30.0 percent. That’s up a little over two points compared to last season. In part, perhaps, because of their increase in base defense, which would lend itself to some more five-man rushes, all three linemen and two outside linebackers rushing. Here are the yearly figures:

2015: 33.6 percent

2016: 27.7 percent

2017: 19.5 percent

2018: 36.0 percent

2019: 34.3 percent

2020: 38.9 percent

2021: 22.7 percent

2022: 28.2 percent

2023: 30.0 percent

It is lower compared to several years, but like the blitz rate, it is the team’s highest number since 2020.

If you’re wondering, Pittsburgh rushed six or more on 10 percent of their snaps. Some were probably Hug/Green Dog moments, where the defender blitzes if his man stays in to block, but those are the numbers.

– Ok, let’s jump into the position groups.

Defensive Line

Pressures

Keeanu Benton: 16

Larry Ogunjobi: 16

Armon Watts: 10

Cam Heyward: 9

Montravius Adams: 6

DeMarvin Leal: 5

Isaiahh Loudermilk: 3

Snaps per pressure. The lower the number, the better.

Armon Watts: 13.2

Keeanu Benton: 15.3

DeMarvin Leal: 18.8

Isaiahh Loudermilk: 21.7

Larry Ogunjobi: 27.4

Cam Heyward: 30.1

Montravius Adams: 36.0

– Benton with a strong rookie number. Now, he just needs to convert those 16 pressures into more than one sack. An excellent figure for Armon Watts, a sneaky name to be re-signed. Leal’s number is solid for how critical of his pass-rushing chops I’ve been, but I’d contend the quality of his pressures and reps still are far from good enough. Not all pressures are created equal.

Injured and aging, Heyward’s figure is substantially worse than a season ago when he averaged a pressure once every 11.5 rush snaps. Ogunjobi sat at 19 a season ago. And Adams’ number is again poor despite his quick first step.

– Not the end-all number but the YPC allowed when each player was on the field.

Cam Heyward: 3.6 YPC

Isaiahh Loudermilk: 3.7 YPC

Armon Watts: 3.7 YPC

Keeanu Benton: 3.9 YPC

Larry Ogunjobi: 4.2 YPC

Montravius Adams: 4.5 YPC

DeMarvin Leal: 5.4 YPC

Linebackers

Pressures

T.J. Watt: 64

Alex Highsmith: 48

Markus Golden: 10

Nick Herbig: 9

Snaps per pressure. The lower the number, the better.

Nick Herbig: 7.7

T.J. Watt: 8.1

Markus Golden: 10.5

Alex Highsmith: 10.6

Watt’s pressure number is even better than a year ago when it came in at 10.4. Ditto with Highsmith, who had far fewer sacks, but his pressure rate was 11.4 in 2022. But Herbig has them both beat at 7.7. Even Markus Golden’s number is excellent. Really productive group overall.

Drop/coverage rate for these four outside linebackers:

T.J. Watt: 8.5 percent

Markus Golden: 12.5 percent

Alex Highsmith: 12.7 percent

Nick Herbig: 22.5 percent

For Watt, it’s an uptick compared to last year’s 5.7 percent. Highsmith jumped up about three points while Herbig dropped a ton into coverage, too. At the end of the year, the team dropped their backers into coverage a lot.

For the inside linebackers, YPC when on the field.

Mykal Walker: 3.4 YPC

Elandon Roberts: 3.9 YPC

Cole Holcomb: 4.4 YPC

Kwon Alexander: 4.6 YPC

Mark Robinson: 4.6 YPC

Myles Jack: 4.9 YPC

Target Numbers

Nick Herbig: 1/1 14 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Myles Jack: 1/2 29 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Mark Robinson: 2/2 24 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Alex Highsmith: 2/7 0 yards 0 TDs 2 INTs

T.J. Watt: 3/9 24 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

Cole Holcomb: 6/11 75 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Kwon Alexander: 5/13 15 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

Mykal Walker: 12/18 171 yards 4 TDs 0 INTs

Elandon Roberts: 19/25 167 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

QB Rating Against

Alex Highsmith: 0.0

T.J. Watt: 2.8

Kwon Alexander: 14.6

Cole Holcomb: 76.3

Elandon Roberts: 76.6

Myles Jack: 95.8

Mark Robinson: 116.7

Nick Herbig: 118.8

Mykal Walker: 136.8

– Beware of the small sample sizes here positively and negatively. For those with a larger sample size, relatively speaking anyway, good numbers for Holcomb and definitely a great one for Alexander. Roberts is rock solid, while Walker was bad.

Secondary

Targets Against

Darius Rush: 0/1 0 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Elijah Riley: 1/2 36 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

James Pierre: 2/2 18 yards 1 TD 0 INTs

Trenton Thompson: 4/8 26 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Miles Killebrew: 4/8 49 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Eric Rowe: 10/16 98 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

Keanu Neal: 10/20 142 yards 1 TD 0 INTs

Damontae Kazee: 14/22 294 yards 2 TDs 2 INTs

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 13/25 149 yards 1 TD 0 INTs

Chandon Sullivan: 15/25 155 yards 1 TD 0 INTs

Patrick Peterson: 29/51 426 yards 3 TDs 3 INTs

Joey Porter Jr.: 24/54 300 yards 1 TD 2 INTs

Levi Wallace: 34/63 459 yards 5 TDs 2 INTs

QB Rating Against

Darius Rush: 39.6

Joey Porter Jr.: 53.0

Eric Rowe: 53.7

Trenton Thompson: 57.3

Miles Killebrew: 69.3

Patrick Peterson: 79.4

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 83.6

Keanu Neal: 90.0

Levi Wallace: 90.6

Chandon Sullivan: 91.3

Elijah Riley: 95.8

Damontae Kazee: 99.6

James Pierre: 143.8

– Peterson allowed three touchdowns on his first 10 targets. He didn’t allow one the rest of the season, with a QB rating against of 62.0 from Weeks 5-18. In Weeks 1-4, his QB rating against was 93.9.

– Chandon Sullivan blitzed 38 times on the year, the most of any Steelers’ defensive back. Peterson rushed seven times. Sullivan had four pressures and zero sacks. Peterson had three pressures and zero sacks.