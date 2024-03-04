Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: March 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We just concluded the NFL Scouting Combine, but still have the Pro Days and pre-draft visits prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs on the roster and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON/C/OREGON

My thought leaving the Combine, prior to the Steelers filling any holes in free agency, is that they will target the offensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have needs at center and tackle opposite Broderick Jones, and while cornerback or wide receiver could get addressed in Round 1, the board is shaping up for them to hit their top need at the pivot with the top prospect at the position.

That would be Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, who enjoyed a fantastic season with the Ducks in 2023 and followed that with a dominant performance at the Senior Bowl a month ago. He spoke to the Steelers a lot in Mobile and has been one of the favorites to be the pick since then, being a strong run blocker as well as a sound pass protector. He would anchor the interior of the offensive line for the next decade in Pittsburgh, continuing the Steelers’ lineage of strong center play.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Profile

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— RUKE ORHORHORO/DL/CLEMSON

The defensive line can stand to have an injection of youth and talent. DeMarvin Leal has failed to develop in his first two seasons while Cameron Heyward gets another year older as GM Omar Khan acknowledged when he said Indianapolis that the Steelers are looking to manage his workload going forward. Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro is a name Steelers fans should be monitoring as he fits exactly what they are looking for at the position. Orhorhoro measured 6040, 294 pounds with 34-inch arms while running in the high-4.8s for his official 40 with a wicked 1.67 10-split.

Orhorhoro spoke formally with the Steelers at the Combine, proving that their interest is indeed real for a player who checks all the boxes. As the Steelers begin to look for another starter along their defensive line, Orhorhoro is a guy that is going to get mocked to them at this spot a lot until the draft, and for good reason. Last year it was Keeanu Benton who was a perfect fit for the Steelers. This year, it is Orhorhoro.

Ruke Orhorhono Profile

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MIKE SAINRISTIL/CB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers could use another cornerback as they could look for a long-term starter opposite Joey Porter Jr. outside or a starting nickel defender. They grab the latter in this scenario, snagging DB Mike Sainristil from Michigan in the third round. Sainristil is an ideal fit in the Steelers’ defense, having compared his game to former Steeler Mike Hilton, whom I compared him to in his pre-draft profile.

Sainristil is an instinctual defender who does a good job reading the quarterback’s eyes and competing with receivers on every rep. A willing run defender, he was also an effective blitzer during his time with the Wolverines, having a well-rounded game for the slot. He had a formal interview with Pittsburgh during the Combine and would fill the hole the team has had at slot cornerback since Hilton left. A smart and tenacious player, he will bring great character and work ethic to the team that drafts him.

Mike Sainristil Profile

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— JALEN MCMILLAN/WR/WASHINGTON

The Steelers could release WR Allen Robinson II in a cap-saving move, putting slot wide receiver higher on their list of needs. They hit that position with Washington’s Jalen McMillan in this scenario, landing a pass catcher with whom they had a formal meeting during the Combine. McMillan had a down 2023 campaign, catching 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns, but he missed nearly two months due to a knee injury.

He had 1,098 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 and has proven to be a fluid route runner who can be relied upon in the slot to make catches over the middle of the field on possession downs while also displaying YAC ability. He can come in and contribute in the slot with Calvin Austin III while Diontae Johnson and George Pickens man the outside, giving Pittsburgh a strong top four at wideout.

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— TOMMY EICHENBERG/LB/OHIO STATE

GM Omar Khan told the media last week that the inside linebacker position needs to be addressed with Cole Holcomb’s return from the knee injury that ended his 2023 season still up in the air. Given the number of linebackers the Steelers interviewed formally during the Combine, it’s fair to say that they will look to hit that position with a guy who can contribute early as a rookie.

Enter Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg. One of those formally interviewed by the Steelers, he brings plenty of experience to the table as the man in the middle of the Buckeye defense the last several seasons. He posted 120 total tackles, including 77 solo and 12 for loss, in 2022 and is a downhill thumper who can fit and fill against the run while providing strong pursuit of the ball. He may not be the strongest in coverage and may be limited athletically, but he can push Mark Robinson for playing time beside Elandon Roberts as Holcomb continues to rehab from the injury he sustained last November.

Tommy Eichenberg Profile

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— JULIAN PEARL/OT/ILLINOIS

The Steelers could use more depth at offensive tackle after moving on from Chukwuma Okorafor in a cap-saving move. They nab Illinois OT Julian Pearl in the sixth round, tacking a developmental tackle who has good athleticism and the wingspan to combat opposing pass rushers with a long reach and smooth footwork. He must get stronger and add more functional mass and strength to his frame, but Pearl can be a guy Pittsburgh develops into a swing tackle as he adjusts to the NFL game. Having the capability to be a plus run blocker, he needs to be more consistent with his game.

Julian Pearl Profile

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— DOMINIQUE HAMPTON/S/CB/WASHINGTON

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Washington DB Dominique Hampton, who played both cornerback and safety during his time with the Huskies. The former corner is a sixth-year senior and will be an older prospect much like Pearl, but he also brings a lot of experience and versatility to the table. He posted 108 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions last season and has great size, making the 6-2, 215-pounder a guy who can either be a backup at strong safety or cornerback while contributing on special teams.