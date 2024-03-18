Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 Mock Draft: March 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well into the offseason where the pre-draft process has ramped up as the team looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We recently concluded the NFL Scouting Combine, and several huge moves have taken place, including the Diontae Johnson trade for CB Donte Jackson, the signings of Russell Wilson, DeShon Elliott, and Patrick Queen, and the trade of Kenny Pickett. It’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in, given their current roster needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — AMARIUS MIMS/OT/GEORGIA

The Steelers need to finish the overall rebuild of their offensive line, and Georgia OT Amarius Mims looks primed to be the guy to slot in at right tackle for the next five years and potentially beyond. Alex Kozora raved about Georgia’s giant offensive tackle in his draft profile, and he stands 6-7, 340 pounds with incredible length, strength, and athleticism relative to his size. He could slot in at right tackle, allowing former college teammate Broderick Jones to return to his more natural left tackle spot. The Steelers have shown plenty of interest in Mims at the Combine as well at his Pro Day, and putting both former Bulldogs together on the offensive line would give the Steelers two bullies as run blockers who are refining their skills in pass protection, fortifying their offensive front with two high-caliber bookend tackles.

Well, that's one way to handle a stunt. Good lord Amarius Mims.pic.twitter.com/oo6KsS4Bkz — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) February 5, 2024

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— TROY FRANKLIN/WR/OREGON

The Steelers released WR Allen Robinson II and traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, leaving a massive hole at wide receiver opposite George Pickens. Instead of taking one in the first round, however, they go back to Day Two and, more specifically, the second round, where they have taken a plethora of receivers the last several years to take Oregon’s Troy Franklin. Franklin said he has had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine and that he would enjoy playing with WR George Pickens in Pittsburgh. Well, that could now be the case as Franklin brings impressive speed, height, and length to the table, complimenting Pickens well on the opposite side, giving Wilson two big-bodied outside receivers to “cook” down the field.

What catch this was by Troy Franklin 🔥🔥🔥@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/3t4lREQEln — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— SEDRICK VAN PRAN-GRANGER/C/GEORGIA

Do you know what’s better than drafting one Georgia offensive lineman? Drafting two of them to give Pittsburgh three-fifths of Georgia’s starting offensive line back in 2022. Van Pran-Granger is an athletic, experienced center who will excel in gap and zone-blocking schemes thanks to his mobility and aggressiveness as a run blocker. He has balance and core strength issues he needs to work on to be more sound as a pass protector, but he has shown to be capable of protecting the quarterback, as he only allowed one sack and one quarterback hit in his college career. Pittsburgh must try to upgrade over C Mason Cole, who had a down season in 2023, and Van Pran-Granger can be that guy to help Pittsburgh complete the overhaul of its offensive line.

Sedrick Van Pran teed off😵 pic.twitter.com/1fRik7wrlh — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 14, 2021

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE/CB/MISSOURI

The Steelers traded for CB Donte Jackson, who expects to start on the outside, but they don’t currently have anyone projected to start in the slot at the nickel on the roster. In comes Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine, who is inside/outside versatile and is coming off a strong senior season, posting four interceptions as a quality coverage man who is also willing to aid in run support. He lacks ideal bulk at his size, making more of a fit inside at the next level where he can compete for starting slot snaps as a rookie with Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. manning the outside corner spots.

Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine is a former WR who transitioned to CB. He has a chance to be one of the better slot corners in college football! He has quick feet, attacks the ball well, good feel for the game, under control movements. He’s still learning,but someone I’d bet on. pic.twitter.com/ZrcAiM65Qk — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) May 2, 2022

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— GABE HALL/DL/BAYLOR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a type when it comes to defensive linemen, and Baylor DL Gabe Hall certainly fits “that type” as their first pick on Day Three of the draft. Hall came in 6056, 290 pounds at the Senior Bowl a month ago, having 34 3/8-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan at the NFL Combine, screaming the measurables that Pittsburgh desires in their defensive linemen. He has impressive athleticism for that size as well and flashes that on tape, but plays with inconsistent pad level and is still developing as a pass rusher. He makes for a great developmental pick in the fourth round, rotating in with Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keenau Benton as a rookie to hopefully earn a bigger role down the road.

Gabe Hall (PSDT #95) eats double teams for breakfast. Uses his back leg and core strength to anchor himself, then uses his hands to throw the G and open a crease before making the play. Also Garmon Randolph has length for days, and knows how to use it.#Baylor pic.twitter.com/WRTXgi4bAE — Spencer Thompson (@ThompsonNFL) April 3, 2022

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— JAYLIN SIMPSON/DB/AUBURN

The Steelers already drafted a slot corner in Abrams-Draine and also signed DeShon Elliott, but they need more youth and versatility in their secondary. In comes DB Jaylin Simpson from Auburn, who has started at both cornerback and safety during his time with the Tigers in college and is possibly one of the more underrated prospects in this draft class. Simpson has great instincts and ball skills in coverage, possessing the 4.45 speed to cover ground as a safety in space or run with receivers in coverage. He is also capable in run support, filling the alley well despite being 179 pounds. He can add safety depth as well as contribute in sub packages at either position in Pittsburgh, giving another ballhawk that can generate turnovers on defense.

#Auburn Safety Jaylin Simpson has some smooth transitions and excellent closing speed working downhill to attack the football. Love how he takes away dig routes and slants with his instincts. Think he has some versatility as a potential big nickel too with his height. pic.twitter.com/0653XGcJKe — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 23, 2024

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— SAM HARTMAN/QB/NOTRE DAME

The Steelers currently only have Russell Wilson under contract in their quarterback room, setting them up to select one at some point in the draft, even if they bring in another free agent or land another via trade. Sam Hartman would be a fine addition to cap off their draft class in the sixth round, having had a prestigious career at Wake Forest as well as Notre Dame last season, where he displays good moments of accuracy and ball placement while having enough arm strength to make NFL throws. He’s a tad undersized compared to most prospects, but he has enough mobility as well as a good presence in the pocket to become a long-term backup in this league that can come in relief of the starter on occasion and manage the game effectively, potentially becoming a spot starter down the road.