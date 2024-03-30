Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,122)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,122 on this Saturday afternoon, I talk about the Cordarrelle Patterson signing being one that’s emblematic of the Steelers commitment to winning they’ve shown this offseason.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1122)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6410826513
6bc9mw6n