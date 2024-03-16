Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,108)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,108 on this Saturday afternoon, I express my excitement at the Kenny Pickett trade and getting him off the team in light of some reports following the trade.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1081)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1309857617
6bc9mw6n