Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,106)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,106 on this Thursday afternoon, Josh Carney states his case for why he feels it’s unfair to call new Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen a product of Roquan Smith considering the play of linebackers next to Smith during his time in Chicago.

