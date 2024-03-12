Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,104)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,104 on this Tuesday afternoon, I discuss Monday’s developments at the center position in free agency and bring my previous concerns about cutting Mason Cole back to the forefront.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1104)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3795886679
