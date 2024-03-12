Listen: Instant Reaction To Steelers Signing LB Patrick Queen

Bringing you guys another video today. Reacting to the news that the Pittsburgh Steelers will sign former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a reported three-year, $41 million deal. We talk about Queen’s history, his play, and why the Steelers are being this aggressive at inside linebacker.

