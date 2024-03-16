Listen: Instant Reaction To QB Justin Fields Being Traded To Steelers

With some Saturday evening breaking news to continue this crazy week of free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I bring you a quick instant reaction video of the acquisition of QB Justin Fields to the team via trade with the Chicago Bears. I talk about the reported trade terms, his fit in Pittsburgh with Russell Wilson already on the roster, and the potential long-term value of this deal.

With Russell Wilson the only quarterback under contract following his signing last Sunday evening and Kenny Pickett’s departure via trade on Friday afternoon, Fields will provide the depth needed for 2024 with some long-term upside for an affordable cost.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.



Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.