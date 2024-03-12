Listen: Instant Reaction Of Steelers Trading Diontae Johnson To Panthers

Bringing you guys another video today. Reacting to the news of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading WR Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh round pick to the Carolina Panthers for CB Donte Jackson and a sixth round pick. Breaking down why Johnson was sent out and how it changes the Steelers’ offseason needs and plan.

