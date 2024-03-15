LB Patrick Queen Will Wear No. 6 For Steelers

Though it’s been tradition for the Pittsburgh Steelers to disallow non-quarterbacks and specialists from wearing single-digit numbers, they’re making an exception for new linebacker Patrick Queen. Speaking to reporters in his introductory press conference Friday, Queen said the team will allow him to wear the No. 6 jersey he donned as a Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s kind of crazy, but they gonna let me get the single-digit six,” he said via Steelers.com. “So I’m truly thankful that they gonna let me do that. Like I said, probably my 30th time saying this, but I can’t wait.”

When you’re the highest-paid free agent in franchise history, you get those types of exceptions made. Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal and though it’s structured favorably to the team, it’s still big money.

Last year, CB Patrick Peterson attempted to wear a single-digit number but was denied. This year, Queen is getting the green light.

Queen will join a small number of recent Steelers to be given that privilege. Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram wore No. 8 for the team during the 2021 season. But when his jersey number matched his weekly snap count, he asked for a trade. Playing time won’t be a concern for Queen, who is expected to serve as the Steelers’ every down linebacker.

Patrick Queen has had single digits since college, wearing No. 8 at LSU. Drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft, that number was spoken for by QB Lamar Jackson, causing Queen to switch to No. 6.

In recent years, the NFL has relaxed its jersey number rules, which used to be more rigid for players and offered a limited range based on the position they played. No Steeler currently wears No. 6, allowing Queen to pick it up without needing to ask permission or take it from a new teammate. The last Steeler to wear six was P Pressley Harvin III, who was released the day after the Super Bowl after three years with the team.

Queen started 67 games for the Ravens, recording 454 tackles with 13.5 sacks and four interceptions.