Patrick Peterson Confirms Steelers Won’t Give Single-Digit Number To Skill Position Players

Despite the NFL recently changing their rules that allow players to wear a wider range of numbers, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to change the way they do things. On the All Things Covered podcast, Bryant McFadden revealed that Patrick Peterson said the Steelers would not give out single-digit numbers to skill position players, news that drew approval from guest Rod Woodson.

“Pat P just informed all of us that the Steelers are not got giving a single digit to any skill position player,” McFadden said. “They gonna keep the tradition the tradition. So if you play in the secondary, you’re not getting a single digit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pat Pete informed us all, that’s not happening.”

“Keep it the way it should be,” Woodson added. “I like that.”

It was never officially announced, but it was assumed the Steelers would keep the tradition the way it was. Wide receiver George Pickens wore No. 1 in college and said he wasn’t allowed to wear No. 1 with Pittsburgh. Peterson wore No. 7 with the Minnesota Vikings, but is wearing No. 20 with the Steelers.

The Steelers are an organization steeped in tradition, so it’s no surprise that they won’t adapt. While it may not be the most fun, jersey numbers rarely matter, and Pittsburgh clearly wants to keep things the way it’s always be done, or “the way it should be,” as Woodson believes.

It’s just something that comes with being a part of the Steelers’ culture. There’s a certain standard players and staff have to uphold, and it’s clear that the organization believes in keeping the rules for jersey numbers the way they’ve been until a few years ago.

This also means that players won’t be able to wear No. 0, a rule change that was implemented in March. So if you’re hoping to buy a No. 0 Steelers jersey that wasn’t custom, you’re likely out of luck for a long, long time.

It’s not a surprise that this is the way Pittsburgh is choosing to do things — nobody to this point has been assigned one of the “new” numbers they’re allowed to wear — but it’s good to now have it at least semi-official.