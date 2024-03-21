Kimes: Despite QB Change, Steelers Won’t Be Better Offensively Until They Add At Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive need at wide receiver right now with George Pickens the team’s only reliable threat on the outside. On the latest episode of the Mina Kimes Show, Kimes and Dan Orlovsky discussed the Steelers’ quarterback situation and how it won’t matter who’s under center if the team doesn’t continue to add at receiver.

“Regardless of who plays quarterback, they need another receiver. And we talked about the Diontae Johnson trade, I’m sure as often is the case behind the scenes in Pittsburgh, like a ton of behind-the-scenes stuff we don’t know that Mike Tomlin has covered up over the year, because he wanted out and whatever,” Kimes said.

She then broke down the Steelers’ offensive weapons and said they’re lacking a No. 2 receiver. “I don’t care who’s playing quarterback, this offense is not going to be better unless they add someone at receiver.”

Orlovsky said he thinks the Steelers need to add a vertical threat and shift Pickens into an A.J. Green-esque role where he can work in all areas of the field.

So far, the only move the Steelers have made as far as adding to the wide receiver room is bringing in Van Jefferson, and at this point, he might slot in at No. 2 on the team’s depth chart. Jefferson is a solid depth piece, a No. 4/No. 5-type receiver, and I think that’s how the Steelers plan to deploy him. Essentially, there’s no way that this team enters OTAs without making an upgrade at receiver, whether it’s through free agency or the draft or both.

While the Steelers have had a great free agency period so far, one position they haven’t addressed is center. When you look at the dwindling center market, you have to think that the position is going to be a high priority for the Steelers in the draft, potentially in the first round. The need at center needs to be filled as badly as the need at receiver but given that Nate Herbig is Pittsburgh’s best center option right now, it’s one that likely will be addressed first. That means the Steelers could miss out on a first-round talent at receiver but given that it’s a strong class and their penchant for finding solid receiver talent on Day 2, they might be fine waiting.

I think there will at least be one more signing and a draft pick spent to upgrade the receiver position, as the Steelers can’t enter camp with Calvin Austin III and Jefferson as two of their top three receivers. I have little doubt they’ll continue to add, but we’ll see just exactly what they do and how much they upgrade the room to help out Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback.

Watch the full episode of The Mina Kimes Show below: