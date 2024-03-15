Kaboly: ‘Good Chance’ Justin Fields Is On Steelers’ Roster To Open Season

Following the rather shocking trade of Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles Friday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves potentially back in the quarterback market looking for a backup to new quarterback Russell Wilson.

That quarterback could wind up being Chicago Bears’ fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields, who remains in Chicago and has seen his trade market dry up just a bit.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly during an appearance Friday on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Chris Mueller, there’s a “good chance” Fields is on the Steelers’ roster Week One of the 2024 season.

“That’s a tough one. Don’t hold me to it, but I think there’s a good chance. That’s the way I would do it,” Kaboly said to Mueller, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan.

Well then.

Kaboly certainly hedged there a bit, staying relatively safe with his thoughts while still providing a strong answer, but it’s certainly noteworthy coming from Kaboly.