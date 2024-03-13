Jerome Bettis Can See Mike Tomlin Taking Year Off If Steelers’ Season Doesn’t Go ‘Extremely Well’

Though the talking point has largely died down, there are still some speculating Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin might not be in it for the long haul. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis was asked if Tomlin could pivot to a TV career after the 2024 season. Bettis said that is possible.

“I’ll tell you this, I think it depends on how this year goes,” Bettis told Patrick. “I think if this year does not go extremely well and they make a deep run and the excitement and energy is there, I can see him taking a step back, taking a year. Obviously his kids are grown now. He’s in a different place personally.

“I think that might be something to consider if things don’t go well. If things go extremely well, they make a really deep run, I think that the energy and I think the commitment will definitely be there.”

Chatter over Tomlin’s future, either him voluntarily stepping down or being fired, grew over the course of the 2023 season. The discussion came to a head during Pittsburgh’s three-game losing streak, dropping to 7-7 that included a pair of upset losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. With locker room drama and a team on the verge of collapse, many wondered if Tomlin had lost the locker room.

Though the Steelers turned around their season, winning their final three and making the playoffs, questions persisted over Tomlin’s future. At the time, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio indicated Tomlin would take time after the season to ponder his future.

It led to Tomlin walking out of his postgame press conference following the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Appearing in a cheerier mood for his year-end presser, Tomlin said he was committed to the Steelers.

“I expect to be back,” Tomlin said of his 2024 status. “And I’d imagine those contract things are going to run their course. [Owner Art Rooney II] and I have a really good, transparent relationship. Communicate continually often. I don’t imagine it’s going to be an issue and imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time. But my mindset is to coach this team, certainly.”

And of course, Tomlin is back for 2024. In fairness, Patrick’s question was directed at beyond 2024. But with a contract extension coming, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Tomlin isn’t coaching the Steelers in 2025. To Bettis’ point, the Steelers don’t need to make a deep run for Tomlin to maintain energy. If there’s one thing Tomlin doesn’t lack, it’s energy, and he’s someone embracing the challenge of the post-Roethlisberger era.

Like Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher, Tomlin will seemingly coach the Steelers until he chooses not to anymore. And it doesn’t appear that’s happening anytime soon.

Catch the whole conversation below.