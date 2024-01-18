‘I Expect To Be Back:’ Mike Tomlin Confirms Desire To Coach In 2024, Believes He’ll Receive Extension

Though it was reported on Tuesday, Mike Tomlin publicly spoke about his coaching future in 2024. Short answer, Tomlin intends to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

Speaking to reporters during his year-end press conference, Tomlin confirmed his intention to remain as the Steelers’ coach. Under contract for 2024, there’s every expectation he will, and Tomlin said he believes he’ll receive a contract extension later in the offseason.

“I expect to be back,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “And I’d imagine those contract things are going to run their course. [Owner Art Rooney II] and I have a really good, transparent relationship. Communicate continually often. I don’t imagine it’s going to be an issue and imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time. But my mindset is to coach this team, certainly.”

Tomlin opened his press conference in a jovial mood, smiling and joking with reporters if they had any contract questions. He admitted he didn’t handle well walking off the podium following Monday’s Wild Card loss when asked about his contract status, saying there was a better time and place to have that discussion.

Rumors and speculation around Tomlin’s future existed for the last few weeks, insiders from Jay Glazer to Adam Schefter and Mike Florio noting it’d be Tomlin’s choice whether he’d return and that he would take time to decide on his future. Coaching the Steelers for 17 years, Tomlin’s struggled to find playoff success in recent years, failing to win a postseason game since 2016, losing his last five.

Tomlin also confirmed he never told anyone he intended to take a year off, as some had wondered and speculated.

Entering the final year of his contract, it’s typical for the Steelers to give him an extension before the season begins. Often, extensions for coaches happen in the spring, sometime around April. The terms and length of the deal are unclear but Tomlin is one of the highest-paid coaches in football.

With Tomlin’s comments, the rumors about him taking a sabbatical, getting into broadcasting, or anything else can be put to bed. With Tomlin’s 2024 status known, the biggest questions about the Steelers revolve around their starting quarterback and their offensive coordinator.