‘It’s Just Different Now’: Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco Differ On View Of Russell Wilson’s Workout Video

In case nobody could really tell, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is thrilled to be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is very much in the honeymoon phase of his time with the Steelers, tweeting about them constantly, posting photos and videos of him in as much Steelers gear as possible. On Wednesday Wilson posted a photo on Twitter showing him putting the work in on the field at his California house.

“Love the Work. The Best is Ahead,” Wilson wrote on Twitter above the video of him working out in Steelers shorts and a cutoff Nike hoodie with sunglasses on.

Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead. pic.twitter.com/4dl997br5g — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 20, 2024

Wilson was going through some footwork drills designed to be within the pocket and cut loose some deep balls in the process.

The clip is only 39 seconds long, but it’s a glimpse into Wilson’s preparation as he gears up for his first season with the Black and Gold as the unquestioned starter following two rocky seasons in Denver.

Though the video certainly generated quite a bit of buzz from the Steelers’ fan base, along with the team sharing it (of course, no mention or concerns with Justin Fields sharing a workout video either), for some it’s just another example of Wilson trying to do too much on social media.

One of those with that viewpoint is former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

“It’s just different now. It’s just different. I just think sometimes guys, it’s more for show than anything,” Sharpe said on “Nightcap” with former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco regarding Wilson’s workout wideout, according to video via the Nightcap YouTube page.

Sharpe isn’t wrong or off base at all. It’s just different in today’s social media-driven world. Players are their own brand, and showing they are putting in the work is a way to reach out to fans, show what they’ve been doing and make darn sure that their work ethic and commitment to the game is never questioned.

This is what Wilson has been doing for years, so it’s not something new now that he’s a member of the Steelers.

Unsurprisingly, Ochocinco — who loves the bright lights — had no problem with Wilson’s workout video. After all, it’s just a workout video.

“Nothing wrong with that, Unc! I like it. I like the fact that he’s posting his workouts, letting people know he’s locked in and staying on top of what he needs to do,” Ochocinco said. “Technique, basic fundamentals, dropping back [in the] pocket, moving, pocket presence, throwing the ball, staying on point, so when he does get to camp he’s ready. I’m sure Russell Wilson gonna hit the offseason program.

“He gonna hit the offseason program running, letting the boys know, listen, I’m coming in here to lead us so you know where to make sure we are in contention. I like that they’re posting this to let people know what he’s doing.”

Yes, Wilson can be a bit over the top with his brand via commercials, social media usage, all that. It’s come back to bite him in the past, that much is true.

But this is a harmless workout video in mid-March. He’s putting in the work and he’s very excited to be a Steeler. That’s all that matters.

He’ll be ready to hit the ground running in OTAs, mini-camp and then on into training camp and the preseason. You never have to question the guy’s work ethic, period.