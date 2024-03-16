‘I Was Destined To Be Here’: DeShon Elliott Explains Childhood Connection To Steelers

Despite being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, new Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott said he was always destined to be a Steeler. Elliott is a five-year professional who is coming off the best season of his career with the Miami Dolphins whom Pittsburgh signed to a two-year deal.

Elliott recently sat down with Missi Matthews on Steelers.com and said how the first team he ever played for as a kid was the Steelers and how him signing here was destiny.

“I think that I was destined to be here ’cause my first team when I was a kid playing in Dallas, I played for the Steelers, said Elliott. “So it’s just something that my dad’s been sending me pictures, my mom’s sent me pictures. It’s like, ‘Look at you and your dad,’ because my dad used to coach me. It’s just something cool to say I did. I’m very excited to be here. I think I was meant to be in this organization.”

Throughout DeShon Elliott’s five-year career, he has played both Free Safety and Strong Safety, so he has positional flexibility if Pittsburgh wants or has to move him around. Elliott has recorded 287 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in five seasons.

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle did a film session breaking down Elliott’s game recently.

Last season, Elliott played in 15 games for the Dolphins, intercepted a pass, and broke up a career-high seven passes. Elliott primarily played Strong Safety for the Dolphins and made 82 tackles last season, showing his ability to fill the box and make tackles.

DeShon Elliott’s career has come full circle, as he is now playing for the team he played for as a child. While he may not have grown up a Steelers fan, it is clear that he has a lot of respect for the Steelers of the past and the organization.

After a good season with the Dolphins, Elliott will look to build on it in Pittsburgh and help bring Pittsburgh back to championship glory.