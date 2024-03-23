‘I Don’t Like Those Guys Anymore’: Arthur Maulet Leaning Into New Rivalry With Patrick Queen

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens rivalry has always been among the league’s best, but it figures to have an extra edge in the 2024 season with two former Ravens signing in Pittsburgh this offseason. ILB Patrick Queen and S DeShon Elliott will both be wearing the black and gold in lieu of the purple and black. Players don’t move between the two teams often, but just last season, CB Arthur Maulet signed with the Ravens after requesting his release in a contract dispute. He later told Baltimore media that he has Steelers games circled on his calendar.

Maulet was a physical presence in the Steelers secondary, which fit nicely into the Ravens’ defense. The two teams both have a physical brand that AFC North football is known for. Maulet will be staying in Baltimore as he recently signed a two-year contract with the team. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023, appearing in 14 games and logging 37 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 passes defensed, and an interception.

Maulet recently appeared on Glenn Clark Radio posted on PressBox Sports’ YouTube channel. He was asked about playing on both sides of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, and his thoughts on Queen and Elliott switching teams.

“It’s football, man. Obviously it’s business is business,” Maulet said. “It’s a rivalry. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t like those guys anymore. I respect them, I don’t have to like them…I respect those guys on the other side, and obviously I want PQ to have so much success, but not against us.”

Maulet’s statement perfectly sums up the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. They don’t like each other, but there is mutual respect.

In his introductory press conference, Queen stated he wants to be the villain. He is embracing the newfound loyalty to the other side of the rivalry. Queen exited the Ravens in a similar context to Maulet’s exit from Pittsburgh. His rookie contract expired so he didn’t request a release, but they declined his fifth-year option and then turned around and drafted Trenton Simpson to eventually replace him.

Hopefully, Queen uses that chip on his shoulder to fuel some memorable rivalry moments in the years to come.