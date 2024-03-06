‘He May Fall Right Into Their Hands’: Louis Riddick Says Soft Trade Market For Justin Fields Could Favor Steelers

The Chicago Bears are in a unique situation in the 2024 NFL Draft, to say the least. They have the first overall pick via the Carolina Panthers, and they have their own pick at ninth overall. They also have the quarterback they selected in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft in Justin Fields while the consensus top player in the draft, QB Caleb Williams, is available to them. Many have assumed that Williams to Chicago is a lock, but the Bears have been keeping their cards close to their vest to keep options open and maximize returns in a potential trade.

Looking at teams that would be interested in a quarterback and don’t have access to easily draft one at the top of the first round, there are not many that fit the description. The leading two that make sense for Fields are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Falcons, recent rumors have suggested that Kirk Cousins could be headed to Atlanta. If that happens, the Minnesota Vikings could potentially be in play to bring in Fields. Outside of some surprise suitors, that leaves the trade market very soft for a quarterback of Fields’ pedigree. Louis Riddick appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning and said this could work in the Steelers’ favor.

“If the market’s as soft for Justin Fields as we all believe it is right now, he may fall right into their hands,” Riddick said while suggesting Fields fits with the Steelers. “What would be more Pittsburgh Steeler than that, for them to wait, stay true to the game as they see it, and not go out and do something totally outta character for them, but let it come to them…I would bet on that kind of thing happening.”

All signs seem to indicate that the Steelers don’t have interest in bringing in a high-level name to supplant QB Kenny Pickett. But if the trade market is truly as soft as it seems to be, there is a point in which it would become too hard to pass up on the potential of Fields.

It will be interesting to see how Bears GM Ryan Poles plays this situation. The least likely outcome is for them to draft Williams with Fields still on the roster. They could also still go all-in on Fields and trade out of the top spot in the draft to get a massive return. But if the market isn’t there for Fields and they make up their mind that Williams is their target, then Fields could cost a little less than expected in returned draft value.

The picture will be clearer following free agency, which starts with the legal tampering period next Monday on March 11. If the Steelers could get Fields for a third- or even fourth-round pick, that could be too enticing to pass up.