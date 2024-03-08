Free Agency Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s free agency weekend. The calm before the storm. The NFL legal tampering period kicks off Monday at noon with the new league year officially beginning Wednesday. While it’s unpredictable, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been more aggressive early in the last two offseason cycles and could be very busy over the next five days. We’ll keep tabs on the Steelers’ own pending free agents, especially QB Mason Rudolph, and the outsiders they bring in. It should be a ton of fun. And we’re here to cover it all.

1 – Will QB Mason Rudolph re-sign with the Steelers prior to the new league year beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 4 PM/EST?

2 – Will Pittsburgh sign one starting-caliber free agent on the first day of free agency (Wednesday, March 13)?

3 – Do you support the NFL’s expected (and eventual) move to an 18-game regular season?

4 – Rank these four QBs in terms of who you would most and least like to see become the Steelers’ Week 1 starter: Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Mason Rudolph

5 – Texas WR Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, setting a new record. In the next 15 years, will any player break a 4.15 40 at the Combine?

Recap of 2023 Combine Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Cam Heyward is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. He made comments shortly after the season ended that led some fans to conclude he may retire. Right now, he is recovering from surgery and preparing for 2024. Thirteen of 20 respondents believe Heyward will play at least through 2025. In the meantime, we’ll see if his contract is extended this year.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents’ concern over the Steelers’ low marks in the NFLPA players’ poll registered as high as seven on a 10-point scale. But most showed very low concern. The median response was two out of 10. We’ll see if players comment on the poll. And how the team ranks next year.

Question 3: A strong 16 to three majority believe the hip-drop tackle should not be banned by the NFL. Chris92021 captured the prevailing sentiment by saying, “How about teaching ball carriers to learn how to fall properly and protect themselves? Some of these dudes are big and strong and you expect to play tackle football; sometimes dropping your weight to the ground is the only way to get it done. Just go to flag football already since that is what [Roger] Goodell really wants.”

Question 4: Half the respondents have no idea who will replace Bill Hillgrove as the team’s play-by-play announcer. The other half named a variety of folks they’d like see doing the play by play for Steelers games. I’m not going to guess how serious the suggestions were, but here we go. Rob King substituted for Hillgrove for several games in the past. Wes Uhler is often heard on Steelers Nation Radio. Ben Roethlisberger hosts his own Footbahlin podcast. Pat McAfee might be lured back home if he loses his ESPN College GameDay gig. Joe Davis does play by play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Someone wants to reincarnate a couple great ones and have Myron Cope and Howard Cosell as a duo. A reader living in Germany suggested Patrick Esume. He is a former soccer player and commentator who founded and is the commissioner of the 17-team European league of (American) Football. Rapper Tone Loc got a nod. And of course, Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora scored votes. Some wild ideas folks. But you never know. Maybe Hillgrove’s replacement is on this list.

Question 5: Most respondents believe a defensive lineman will not be selected until after the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Thirteen of 20 believe there is a greater need at other positions for the top three picks.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Cam Steeler 2025 NFLPA Poll Concern Ban Hip-Drop Tackle Hillgrove Replacement DL Drafted Rounds 1-3? SD Consensus Yes 2 No Cast of Thousands No Correct Answers TBD Your Call TBD TBD TBD

