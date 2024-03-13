Former Teammate Richard Sherman Loves Russell Wilson Signing With Steelers

We’ve already heard from one of Russell Wilson’s former teammates. Now, another is weighing in. On the latest episode of his podcast, Richard Sherman offered his thoughts on his ex-Seattle Seahawks teammate playing in Pittsburgh. Sherman thinks it’s a great fit. And even better value.

“Great for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Wilson told co-host Mitch Eisenstein on his Richard Sherman Podcast. “To be able to have a franchise quarterback making a million dollars gives you so much freedom everywhere else.”

Wilson will play for the veteran minimum this season of just over $1.2 million. The Steelers are spending less on their quarterback room than probably any other team, given them the financial freedom to make moves elsewhere. Tuesday, they agreed to sign Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to big-time deal, three years for $41 million. Though structured favorably for Pittsburgh, it’s the largest contract given to an outside free agent in franchise history.

After two difficult years in Denver, Sherman thinks playing under Mike Tomlin with a talented supporting cast will help Wilson turn back the clock.

“He has good weapons. He has big-play receivers who can move with him. He can build a rapport with. It’s a great fit,” Sheman said.

His podcast was recorded hours before the Diontae Johnson trade news broke, though it’s expected the Steelers will stock up on the position throughout the offseason. Pittsburgh could target a receiver within the top two rounds of the draft, taking advantage of one of the deepest and strongest receiver classes in NFL history.

Sherman and Wilson were Seattle teammates from 2012-2017, winning a Super Bowl together. Now retired and in the media space, Sherman is watching Wilson from afar but thinks he can make Pittsburgh work.

While Sherman could be accused of being biased, he acknowledged signing Wilson doesn’t make the Steelers instant AFC North favorites. He noted the difficulty of winning a stacked division that’s been as strong as any the last two years. In 2022, the North was the only division to see each team go .500, all four teams 3-3 versus their rivals, while all four clubs finished above .500 in 2023, a feat achieved for the first time in 88 years.

Catch Richard Sherman’s full reaction and podcast below.