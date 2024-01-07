AFC North Recap: All Four Teams Finish Above .500 For First Time In Nearly 90 Years

Even though a lot was on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, the same cannot be said about the other AFC North teams. The Baltimore Ravens were locked into the first seed, the Cleveland Browns were locked into the fifth seed and the Cincinnati Bengals were already eliminated.

The Steelers and Ravens kicked off the season-finale weekend with a Saturday afternoon game. The Ravens were resting several key starters with their playoff spot secured. It was a cold and rainy game from start to finish, but RB Najee Harris carried the day with his second-straight 100-plus yard performance on the way to a 17-10 win for the Steelers. There were eight total fumbles and some of that hampered the Steelers from a more comfortable win, but they got the job done to advance to 10-7 and finish their season with a great chance to make the playoffs.

The Ravens made it out of the game with any significant injuries which was their number one priority, but the same cannot be said about the Steelers. They lost T.J. Watt to friendly fire with his brother J.J. Watt announcing on X earlier today that it is a grade-2 MCL sprain. He described it as a “best case scenario.”

Best case scenario for TJ. Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Everything else looks pristine. Couple weeks of rest/recovery. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2024

The Steelers ultimately got the help they needed with a Tennessee Titans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the early slate of games on Sunday. This punches the Steelers’ ticket to the playoffs with at least the seventh seed, though they could move to the sixth seed if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins this evening.

The Bengals hosted the Browns in the early slate of games and at one point were leading 31-0 before allowing two scores in the fourth quarter. The game finished with a 31-14 Bengals victory to finish their season at 9-8. This marks the first time in 68 years that a division finished with all four teams above a .500 record, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

QB Jake Browning had a nice day with 18 completions on 24 attempts for 156 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Joe Mixon carried the day with 14 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns suffered a few injuries in the game. RB Pierre Strong Jr. and WR Cedric Tillman exited the game in the fourth quarter with injuries and DT Shelby Harris left the game in the second quarter. Harris seemed to indicate during the broadcast that he would be good for the playoffs, but Tillman is being evaluated for a concussion which could hold him out in the playoffs, and Strong will have to be evaluated throughout the week with a back injury.

The AFC North will be sending three teams to the playoffs. Despite all the quarterback injuries and other attrition throughout the season, the division will be well represented in the tournament.