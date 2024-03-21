Former NFL WR Believes Justin Fields Could Play For Steelers Sooner Than Expected: ‘Stay Ready’

After reshaping their quarterback room in rather impressive fashion in just a few days, things seem pretty clear for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson is the starter, Fields the backup. But there seems to be much debate about that potentially changing at some point during the 2024 season, maybe even in training camp.

That’s very unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

For former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, he had one simple message for Fields during his time in Pittsburgh: stay ready.

Appearing on the “Up And Adams” show on FanDuel TV, Jackson stated that Fields won’t beat out Wilson during training camp that but he could see the field earlier than anyone expects this upcoming season.

“I think Day 1 to come into the building, I don’t see him beating out Russell [Wilson] right away. I think obviously of Russell being an older, veteran guy, I think he’ll be able to come into that locker room and have the starting job Day 1,” Jackson told host Kay Adams, according to video via the show’s Twitter page. “But I mean, I think we’ll see Justin Fields a lot sooner than a lot of people think. I think throughout this first season, we’re definitely gonna see Justin Fields.

“I even told him, ‘Stay ready, they might throw you into the fire. So just be ready, Justin.'”

"I think we'll see Justin Fields a lot sooner than people think." DeSean Jackson on the #Steelers QB room 👀@DeSeanJackson10 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/0uQra7AUYL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 21, 2024

Ahead of Organized Team Activities, Fields is very clearly the backup to Wilson, based on everything that’s come out of the organization since signing the future Hall of Fame quarterback and then trading for the former No. 11 overall pick.

But things could change based on how the two look during the offseason leading into training camp and then preseason action. That seems very unlikely, but it would be foolish to completely rule it out.

Chances are, Fields will see some sort of playing time in special packages under new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. That would be the wise thing to do, especially taking advantage of his rushing abilities. But it’s hard to envision him getting true playing time under center for the Steelers unless something goes catastrophically wrong in 2024 with Wilson, whether that’s poor play or injury.

Still, Fields better be ready. This is a new situation for him, going from starter in Chicago to sitting and learning behind an accomplished veteran.