Former NFL Agent Predicts Massive Payday For Ex-Steelers OG Kevin Dotson

For Kevin Dotson, what a difference a year makes. This time a year ago, Dotson was made expendable, the Pittsburgh Steelers loading up on offensive guards by signing Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo in free agency. The beginning of the end of Dotson’s time in Pittsburgh, he was carried through the summer before being traded ahead of roster cutdowns. Sent to the Los Angeles Rams, Dotson broke out for a career year. By next week, he could be paid handsomely.

As outlined by former NFL agent Joel Corry, writing up a CBS Sports article projecting some major upcoming contracts, he predicts Dotson will sign a four-year, $66 million deal. That’s an average yearly value of $16.5 million. Based off 2023 figures, it would make Dotson the fifth highest-paid guard in football, tied with Brandon Scherff.

In his blurb about Dotson, Corry notes returning to right guard and cutting down on penalties were key factors in Dotson’s strong year.

“He flourished at right guard with the change of scenery after being inserted in the starting lineup four games into the season. Pass protection had typically been Dotson’s strength. Dotson’s improved run blocking was a big part of a potent Rams rushing attack. He played at a Pro Bowl level.

Dotson was a penalty waiting to happen in 2022. Dotson was flagged 12 times with 11 of the infractions being accepted. He was only penalized twice in 2023.”

Selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Pittsburgh primarily played him at left guard instead on the right side where he spent his entire college career. Returning to his “home” in Los Angeles, Dotson credited the move to making him feel more comfortable and thinking less, improving his play. Now, he figures to become one of football’s richest offensive linemen.

Where Dotson ends up is hard to say. The Rams have made known that Dotson is expected to hit the open market, and he should be coveted by guard-needy teams. The “o-line” tax in free agency also ticks up his price, a premium on a position that’s generally scarce.

Though Pittsburgh didn’t handle Dotson well, its consolation is finding a suitable replacement at half the projected cost. The Steelers signed Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract and he played well at left guard, settling in after a shaky start and toughing out a late shoulder injury. Guard’s the one position on the line where Pittsburgh is set, instead focusing its attention on center and potentially tackle.