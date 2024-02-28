Former Steelers OG Kevin Dotson Likely To Test Free Agency, Could Re-Sign With Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 preseason. All he did was go out and have a terrific season in the shadow of Hollywood. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the second-best guard in 2023 and actually graded him as the best run-blocking guard. Good for Dotson to have that kind of showing in a contract year.

It might not be so good for the Rams, though. On Wednesday, Rams.com senior staff writer Stu Jackson shared Rams general manager Les Snead’s thoughts on the contract situation with Dotson.

“In terms of OL Kevin Dotson and Coleman Shelton, Les Snead said Rams have been communicating with both of their camps, but anticipates both hitting the free market,” Jackson wrote. “Said hitting free agency would help both sides find a number that makes sense.”

PFF speculated that Dotson’s career year would net him a big payday with an average of around $17.25 million a year. That’s definitely a big jump in pay, and Dotson’s play warrants a raise. It makes the trade look worse for the Steelers, though. Along with Dotson, the Steelers sent a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection.

It is absolutely better than the nothing the Steelers would have received if they had simply cut Dotson. However, Dotson was traded to the Rams in late August. Despite arriving just before the regular season kicked off, Dotson took over at right guard in Week 4 and never looked back. That is a heck of a season by Dotson and the Steelers simply moved up in the middle to late rounds of two drafts for it.

If Dotson signs with another team, then the Steelers will have gotten the better of the trade. If he does re-sign with the Rams, then it’s hard to see the trade as anything but a win for Los Angeles. The Rams made it to the playoffs before losing in the Wild Card Round to the Detroit Lions. Returning a high-quality right guard will continue to help the Rams be successful on offense.

Regardless of where Dotson ends up, he should be earning a much bigger and well-deserved paycheck.