Five Slot-Corner Prospects Steelers Should Consider

Though NFL free agency will hold our attention for the next couple of weeks, here are a few final takeaways from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ need at corner isn’t just for an outside upgrade but slot help, too. Though there are more present-day options inside — Patrick Peterson is still under contract with someone like Chandon Sullivan a cheap and easy re-sign — there isn’t a long-term answer.

The good news is this draft offers the Steelers several slot corner options. From the Combine, here are five who make sense.

Mike Sainristil – Michigan

Sainristil was on our short list of players to watch at the Combine. He didn’t disappoint with a strong workout, running a 4.47 40, jumping 40 inches in the vertical, and 10’11’ in the broad. His shuttle times, measuring change of direction, which is critical for a slot corner, were also among the best of his peers.

A former receiver with great ball skills and production, pedigree, and a team captain, he’s an easy box checker for Pittsburgh. The only downside is he’d likely cost a Day 2 pick, probably a second rounder, to be had.

Max Melton – Rutgers

Melton offers solid size for someone in the slot though he can and has played on the outside. He’s physical and can press with a quick trigger to rally downhill. He’s not quite as explosive as you’d like in a slot corner, but his testing was excellent with a RAS of 9.65. He’s also an excellent special teamer with four career blocked punts, giving him the chance to make an immediate impact even if he isn’t logging a ton of defensive snaps out of the gate.

In our scouting report, I compared him to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Nate Hobbs and after the Combine, that still feels like an apt comparison. Melton could wind up being a third-round pick.

Daequan Hardy – Penn State

Hardy wowed at Indy across the board. A 4.38 40, 42.5-inch vertical and 10’6″ broad are numbers that pop. In our recent report, we noted Hardy’s excellent tracking and ball skills with versatility, though he’s destined to primarily play in the slot at the next level. The big concern is an obvious lack of size and bulk at 5093, 179 pounds, and he didn’t play a ton of defensive snaps at Penn State. Under 1,000 throughout his career. If Pittsburgh prioritizes other positions in the earlier rounds, outside corner, center, and inside linebacker, Hardy makes sense on Day 3.

Andru Phillips – Kentucky

Finishing out the list with two players I want to do more research on. Andru Phillips isn’t being discussed much but had among the most slot snaps of any corner in college football last year, making him a natural fit. His Combine testing was also excellent, a 40-time in the high 4.4s while he jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium: 42.5 inches in the vert, 11’3″ in the broad.

His college production was light, just 10 career breakups and zero interceptions, but he’s an intriguing option early on Day Three. Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy went to bat for him, acknowledging there isn’t enough buzz about Phillips. It sounds like the NFL is higher on him than draftniks.

📈After reviewing @seniorbowl tape, it's surprising there wasn't/isn't more buzz on here about Kentucky CB Andru Phillips. NFL evaluators felt much better about depth of this year's CB class after leaving Mobile because of guys like Phillips. DB teach tape stuff here. 👀… pic.twitter.com/P4SPQQ7ghi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 28, 2024

Jaylin Simpson – Auburn

We wrap up with Simpson. While slot corners are thought of as these small and plucky players, in this age of big slots and No. 1 receivers moved around the formation, you better have some size inside and outside at corner. Simpson lacks weight, just 179 pounds, but he’s nearly 6-0 with 32 3/8-inch arms.

A safety and slot mix for the Tigers, like the rest of this list Simpson tested well (4.45 40, 39.5-inch vertical, and 11’1″ broad) in Indianapolis and has the ball production someone like Phillips doesn’t. He picked off four passes last year and had seven career interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Potentially good value, he’s currently being mocked in the fifth round. Pittsburgh could snag him with one of its two fourth rounders.