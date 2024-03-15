Donte Jackson Expects To Show Steelers Fans He’s Among The Best CBs In The NFL

The Carolina Panthers were among the worst teams in the NFL last season, but CB Donte Jackson and the secondary were far from the biggest failing. Indeed, while they saw the fewest passing attempts in the league, they gave up the third-fewest yards, and fourth-fewest touchdowns.

At the same time, they only recorded eight interceptions, tied for the third-fewest in the league, and Jackson contributed none. But he intercepted 14 in his first five seasons, with at least two every year. And we know from Minkah Fitzpatrick that you can put up a goose egg one year. While he lacked the takeaways last season, however, one thing he’s always carried in great quantities is confidence. That includes the confidence that Steelers fans who aren’t familiar with his game will see for themselves.

“You’re getting somebody who’s excited to prove themselves”, he told Dale Lolley for the team’s website. “I don’t expect a lot of Steelers fans to be familiar with my game unless you stumbled upon a Panthers game here in the past, but you’re going to see that I’m among some of the best in the league”.

A second-round pick in 2018 out of LSU, Jackson has never earned any accolades in terms of Pro Bowls. He’s prone to making mistakes because he trusts his athletic ability a little too much. But he’s certainly more than capable of making plays, if only the Steelers can instill in him more discipline.

Jackson has 76 starts to his name through six seasons, registering 303 tackles with 15 for loss. He has one sack, 14 interceptions, and 46 passes defensed with three forced fumbles. But statistics only ever tell part of the story, perhaps especially when dealing with coverage.

Outside of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Troy Polamalu, the Steelers haven’t had a defensive back with 14-plus interceptions over a six-year period since Brent Alexander at the start of the 2000s. The best Ike Taylor managed in a six-year stretch was 11. William Gay didn’t even hit 14 for his career, and two came with the Cardinals.

The Steelers released Patrick Peterson earlier this offseason, and half of their cornerbacks from 2023 are free agents. Unless something dramatic happens, Jackson will start opposite Joey Porter Jr. this season for the team.

One thing you can say for Jackson is that he has the needed confidence to play the position. Sure, he has issues with overconfidence when he tries to jump throws he can’t reach, but you need a short memory as a defensive back in the NFL. You have to believe that even if he beat you cleanly, you’ll get him on the next rep. Once you stop believing that, you’ve already lost that next snap.