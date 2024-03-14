CB Donte Jackson ‘Can’t Wait’ To Team Up With Joey Porter Jr. After Studying His Film

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately needed a cornerback to start opposite Joey Porter Jr., and they found one via trade with Donte Jackson coming over from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for WR Diontae Johnson. While he didn’t exactly pledge a mentorship role, he is eager to line up across from the second-year rising star.

“I’ve watched so much film on Joey”, he told Dale Lolley for the team’s website. “I probably can tell you every one of his plays from his rookie year. He’s exceptional. I just can’t wait to go out there and watch him up close and personal and take the field with him and just do everything that this franchise deserves from its corners”.

Drafted 32nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter played immediately, but the Steelers brought him along thoughtfully. He began by playing exclusively in a dime role, graduating to nickel—but always playing outside—before starting full-time.

Before long, he began asking head coach Mike Tomlin to shadow opponents’ top receivers—and receiving permission. He handled almost all of those assignments well, finishing fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Porter completed his rookie season with 43 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and an interception. He quite enjoyed that takeaway, coming against the Baltimore Ravens in coverage defending Odell Beckham Jr.

Like Porter, Jackson is also a former second-round draft pick who played immediately. He recorded four interceptions as a rookie, which remains the high mark for his career. That season also saw him register a career-high 74 tackles with four for loss. But that’s the only season in which he didn’t miss a game, as well.

Porter stayed healthy during his rookie season, and the Steelers will need his durability with Jackson’s injury history. Most recently, he tore his Achilles in 2022, and one can fairly question if he was fully back to himself a year ago. He failed to take the ball away after intercepting at least two passes every other year.

The Steelers added Jackson after releasing Patrick Peterson, the veteran who claimed responsibility for mentoring Porter. Jackson has seen and done a lot in this league with 76 career starts, but they’re not bringing him in to pass on his wisdom. They need him to take the ball away, and whatever benefit he serves for his young compatriot is a bonus.

Naturally, they’re bound to talk shop, but Jackson could well end up the old sage in the room at 28. Not only is Peterson gone, but Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Chandon Sullivan are now all free agents. The only remaining cornerbacks from last season’s roster were rookies, including Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush.

One way or another, they’re going to have to coach up these young pups. That falls on head coach Mike Tomlin, who coveted Jackson as he did Porter. That falls on defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and secondary coach Grady Brown. Will the Steelers add another veteran cornerback before the draft? They’ll likely need to.