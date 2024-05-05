2024 Steelers Futures Report – WR Marquez Callaway

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2024 offseason—the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad—and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on WR Marquez Callaway.

Marques Callaway/WR Tennessee – 6012, 205 pounds

If you’re looking for an early camp sleeper, it might be Callaway. He brings a blend of talent, experience, production, and team need.

Undrafted out of Tennessee with size (6012, 205 pounds, and a 38-inch vertical), Callaway inked a deal with a New Orleans Saints and immediately made an impact. As a rookie in 2020, catching 21 passes for 213 yards while contributing on special teams in a part-time role on punt and kick returns.

His best and breakout year came in 2021. With top wide receiver Michael Thomas out for the season due to an ankle injury, Callaway stepped in. He ended the season with 46 receptions for 698 yards, an excellent 15.2 yards per catch, and six touchdowns. He was second on the team in catches and first in yardage and touchdowns despite shaky quarterback play, seemingly setting up a promising career.

But 2022 was a step back. The team drafted Chris Olave 11th overall, and he became the team’s dominant wideout while RB Alvin Kamara served as a pseudo-receiver. Marquez Callaway went from a big-play threat to catching underneath passes, and those were on his good days. His receptions fell to 16, his yards to 158, and he scored just once.

Playing time dwindled into 2023. He appeared in three games, logging only 28 offensive snaps, and failed to catch a pass. He began the offseason with the Denver Broncos, signing last March, was waived at cutdowns, picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders, and then made his way back to the Saints for that handful of appearances.

Pittsburgh is his latest stop, signed to a Futures deal after their season ended. Right now, the Steelers’ receiving room looks deficient. There’s George Pickens, rookie Roman Wilson, and a smattering of No. 3/4 types, but Pittsburgh is lacking – and seeking – a bigger and more physical outside receiver. That’s Marquez Callaway. There’s still a reason why he’s had just one significant year of his four in the NFL, something holding him back, but on paper, there’s talent worth exploring. Of course, if the team can land a “name” like Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf, whoever, then the door probably gets shut on Callaway. But he’s a name I’ll be watching when the team reports to camp. Maybe he’s the next Hakeem Butler. Someone who looks the part but doesn’t pan out. Or maybe he can make some noise.