Depot After Dark: Wilson Thrilled To Be A Steeler, Watts Congratulate Derek, Players React To Queen Deal

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 12.

Russell Wilson Thrilled To Be A Steeler

Russell Wilson is happy to call Pittsburgh his next home. In one of his first tweets since agreeing to terms with the Steelers (again, the signing can’t become official until tomorrow), Wilson wrote it was a “Great Day to be a Steeler” while tagging the team’s official account.

Great Day to be a Steeler. @Steelers — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 12, 2024

Wilson chose the Steelers over the New York Giants and potentially other suitors. News broke of his signing Sunday night. Earlier that day, Wilson attended the Oscars with wife Ciara. Wilson shared this video to his Instagram of them on the red carpet (which I’ve grabbed a screenshot of).

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Watts Congratulate Derek

Former Steelers fullback Derek Watt announced his retirement Tuesday morning. And his brothers are congratulating him on a great career.

T.J. responded to Watt’s announcement writing “Very proud day !! !!” on his Instagram story.

T.J. Watt on retirement of brother Derek Watt on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wMNh0ujzt4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 12, 2024

Their oldest brother, J.J. Watt, tweeted back at Derek, praising his younger brother as a player and person.

Incredible career.

Incredible man.

Incredible brother. Couldn’t possibly be more proud. Love you @DerekWatt34 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2024

Derek Watt spent the 202o-2022 seasons in Pittsburgh, carving out a role as a core special teamer and occasional lead blocker. He scored two touchdowns with the Steelers, both coming in his final year with the team.

Queen Deal Reaction

The Steelers’ agreement with former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen led to plenty of reactions from both sides. From the Steelers’ end, there was a lot of joy in seeing Queen come over. Here’s reactions from TE Pat Freiermuth and OT Broderick Jones.

Broderick Jones on IG on Steelers signing LB Patrick Queen #Steelers #NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/s5ni1KPCl9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 12, 2024

And some not-so-happy reactions from Queen’s now former Baltimore teammates.

Hennessy To Philly

One of our top names to potentially end up in Pittsburgh, former Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy, is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Playing under Arthur Smith in the 2021 and 2022 seasons (he was injured and missed all of 2023), Hennessy seemed to easily check the boxes for what Pittsburgh was looking for. Instead, he’ll head to the other side of the Keystone State to help replace Jason Kelce, though Hennessy is likely to serve as a backup.