Depot After Dark: Sidney Crosby Football, Omar Khan Exec Of The Year, Rooney St. Patrick’s Day

SIDNEY CROSBY FOOTBALL

A clip surfaced from an interview with Cameron Heyward during the Super Bowl media week recently, posted by KentSports on YouTube, and he was asked if there were any athletes from other major sports that could suit up in the NFL.

“Those basketball guys, I don’t know if they wanna really deal with the hitting of football,” Heyward said. “I’ll got hockey, I think a guy like Sidney Crosby…he’s got a big lower body, so I think he could survive in the league.”

From one Pittsburgh great to another, respect.

OMAR KHAN EXEC OF THE YEAR

This free agency cycle has been nothing short of a frenzy for the Steelers. They have zero of their 2023 quarterbacks left on the roster, they added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and they made the largest free agency signing in franchise history with Patrick Queen. GM Omar Khan has been aggressive in trying to improve the roster as the Steelers attempt to get themselves back into playoff relevance with their first win since 2016. If you ask Pro Football Talk, Khan is setting himself up nicely to be the 2024 seasons’ NFL Executive of the Year.

ROONEY ST. PATRICK’S DAY

The Rooney family, who have owned the Steelers franchise since its inception in 1933, have deep ties to the country of Ireland. The late Dan Rooney served as the ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012. Last May, the Steelers were awarded rights to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as a part of the NFL’s Global Markets program. Since then, they have hosted a few events abroad to build up the fanbase and set the stage for an eventual game to be played there. Art Rooney II hopped on the Irish Steelers Podcast on the Steelers’ website and reaffirmed the end goal of playing in Ireland in the next few years.

“Ireland is a logical next step here, so sometime over the next few years, we are really looking forward to being over there for a game in Dublin,” Rooney said.