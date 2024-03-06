Depot After Dark: Hillgrove Believes In Pickett, Gorscak Offers Life Advice, Mayock Gives GM Perspective

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

HILLGROVE BELIEVES IN PICKETT

The recently retired voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bill Hillgrove, called games on the radio for the team for 30 years. He also called games for the University of Pittsburgh, where QB Kenny Pickett played collegiately. While many seem to be out on Pickett as the QB1 for the 2024 season, Hillgrove voiced his support and shrugged off rumors of some of the top available quarterbacks being linked to the Steelers in a recent appearance on Bleav In Steelers posted on Mark Bergin’s YouTube channel.

“I never believed the Justin Fields talk, or the Russell Wilson talk, it’s not a good fit,” Hillgrove said. “Believe me, I watched Kenny [Pickett] at Pitt for five years. He knows how to win. He’s just been a victim of some very challenging circumstances.”

GORSCAK OFFERS LIFE ADVICE

Longtime Steelers scout, Mark Gorscak, retired from his role as a scout in the Steelers’ organization after 28 years. He now helps with some scouting for the Senior Bowl, and he still holds his role as the starter for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine as he has for years. He posted a bit of life advice on X deriving from the teachings of head coach Mike Tomlin.

“You have to produce to stay,” Gorscak titled the tweet. “We live in [a] performance-based environment whether working for an organization or being self-employed. The question is, ‘why are you here and what are you seeking?’ Do something special!”

You have to Produce to Stay! pic.twitter.com/LauXBPMCsl — Mark Gorscak (@gors55) March 5, 2024

MAYOCK GIVES GM PERSPECTIVE

Mike Mayock was one of the leading draft analysts for years before becoming the general manager of the Oakland and later Las Vegas Raiders for three seasons. Having a background of being a member of the media as well as a decision-maker for an NFL franchise, his insights into the draft provide a unique perspective. He joined the Green Light podcast with Chris Long on Monday and discussed several draft topics.

Check out the full video below, but he had some particularly interesting insight into the interview process at the combine, saying that players are too well-coached by their agents these days to get valuable information in the allotted time limit during the formal meetings.