Depot After Dark: Heyward On Stage With Zach Bryan, Aaron Curry Inducted To Fayetteville HOF, Steelers Reunion

HEYWARD ON STAGE WITH ZACH BRYAN

Country star Zach Bryan performed in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night as part of his “The Quittin Time Tour,” and he was joined on stage by a very special guest. None other than Steelers defensive captain and 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Cameron Heyward. The six-time Pro Bowler can be seen on the big screen twirling a Terrible Towel as Bryan began playing one of his songs. Also joining them was AEW wrestler Britt Baker, a Pennsylvania native. The city of Pittsburgh loves Heyward, so I wouldn’t be surprised if his appearance received the loudest cheers of the night from the crowd. Here is a clip of it posted by the Steelers’ page on X.

AARON CURRY INDUCTED INTO FAYETTEVILLE HOF

Former NFL linebacker, and the fourth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, Aaron Curry, joined the Steelers’ coaching staff as an ILB coach last offseason and helped the defense weather a rash of injuries that saw both starting ILBs go down with season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks. The Steelers still received above-the-line contributions from the position, including the utilization of Myles Jack and Mykal Walker off the practice squad. Curry was inducted into the Fayetteville Sports Club HOF on Friday. He was born in Fayetteville, N.C., and played at Wake Forest in college just a couple hours away. He was a Butkus Award winner in 2008 and was talked about as a potential first-overall selection in the 2009 draft.

STEELERS REUNION

The bond that develops among teammates in the NFL is special. It is the ultimate team sport because one player’s success hinges on the other 10 players doing their jobs on the field. They spend long stretches of the year away from their homes and family and so their teammates become an extension of their family.

Posted on Maurkice Pouncey’s instagram story in the middle of the night on Saturday was a picture of some current and former Steelers players together sharing a meal. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, OT Alejandro Villanueva, QB Mason Rudolph, and C Maurkice Pouncey were pictured together at Komodo Restaurant in Miami. On Monday, Rudolph, along with all the other pending free agents, will be free to talk to any team in the NFL with the legal tampering period beginning for 2024 free agency. Should he decide to sign elsewhere, that will not mark the end of his belonging to the Steelers fraternity of former players. Those friendships will last a lifetime.