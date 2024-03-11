Cowherd: Russell Wilson ‘Isn’t A Savior’ For Steelers, But Will Be More Efficient And Productive

When the Denver Broncos traded a ransom to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season, Wilson was viewed as the Broncos’ savior, the much-needed answer at the quarterback position post-Peyton Manning.

That didn’t exactly work out. Wilson stumbled in 2022 and then rebounded nicely in 2023 but was ultimately benched in a contract dispute with the Broncos, leading to his release, which will become official on Wednesday.

Now, after agreeing to a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson lands on his feet in his next stop in a stable situation under Hall of Fame head coach Mike Tomlin.

One difference for Wilson from Denver to Pittsburgh for radio host Colin Cowherd? Wilson doesn’t have to be a savior in Pittsburgh. He just needs to be efficient and productive under Tomlin, something the Steelers haven’t had in recent years.

“Russell Wilson isn’t a savior here. He will be an elevated piece at an important position. He will increase efficiency,” Cowherd said of Wilson landing with the Steelers, according to video via The Herd on YouTube. “We’ve seen him with a strong defensive coach. We’ve seen him with a run game before. We’ve seen him with nice weapons. He got to Super Bowls. Mike Tomlin is the CEO of this outfit. Russ is like a new vice president and director of sales. He’ll make it more efficient and more productive.

“He’ll bring in much-needed experience, some maturity, get things lined up the train back on the tracks.”

Stepping into the situation with Pittsburgh, there really isn’t that pressure on Wilson that there was in Denver, especially after everything the Broncos gave up to acquire him and then handed him a record-breaking contract extension that he never lived up to. Now, heading to Pittsburgh, Wilson leaves the Broncos saddled with an $85 million dead cap charge.

He’ll get a chance to play them in Denver in 2024, too.

But like Cowherd said, he doesn’t have to come in and be the savior. He just has to come in and be one of the guys. He has to put his head down, work on his craft, learn Arthur Smith’s system, try not to do too much outside of the system, take care of the football, and play smart, efficient football.

After meeting with the Steelers for a long time last Friday before signing Sunday, that was undoubtedly part of the conversation. Wilson isn’t what he once was in his heyday in Seattle, scrambling around, making jaw-dropping throws, and putting up insane numbers with the Seahawks. He’s still a solid quarterback, though. One that is a clear upgrade over what Pittsburgh has had the last two seasons.

It’s up to him to prove that on the field now.