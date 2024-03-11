Back In The Saddle: Russell Wilson To Face Former Team In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially have a new veteran quarterback on their roster in a few days as it was reported Sunday night that Russell Wilson will be signing with the team following him officially being released by the Denver Broncos after the start of the new league year on Wednesday. While there’s certainly a lot to discuss when it comes to Wilson joining the Steelers, it’s worth highlighting initially that the Steelers will play his former team in 2024.

We’ve known since the 2023 season ended that the Steelers will play the Broncos in Denver as part of the team’s 2024 schedule. We won’t know exactly when that game will be played until the official NFL schedule is released several weeks from now. Wilson played the last two seasons for the Broncos, so you know he’ll have that game against his former team circled on the schedule.

For his NFL career, Wilson is 1-1 against the Broncos in regular season play. He was a combined 43 of 67 passing in those two contests for 556 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He was, however, sacked nine total times in those two games, one of which was played in Denver.

Wilson also played and beat the Broncos once during the playoffs as part of the 2013 season. In that 43-8 Super Bowl win over Denver, Wilson completed 18 of his 25 total pass attempts for 206 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was not sacked in that contest as well, blowing out Peyton Manning’s Broncos in one of the most lopsided Super Bowl contests ever played.

In his last two seasons as a member of the Broncos, Wilson was 11-19 as the team’s starter on his way to completing 589 of 930 pass attempts for 6,594 yards with 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He was sacked 100 times in total in those 30 games he played for the Broncos.

Also, as part of the Steelers 2024 schedule, they will play the three other teams in the AFC West division, the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. The games against the Chiefs and Chargers will be on the road.

For his NFL career, Wilson is a combined 6-10 against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers as a starter. Additionally, he was 3-7 against those three teams the last two seasons as a member of the Broncos.